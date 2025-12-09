UP Forms SIT to Crack Down on Massive Codeine Syrup Racket; 1.57 Lakh Bottles Seized, 279 Accused Identified

Lucknow, Dec 8 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to crack down on the illegal trade of codeine-based cough syrups and other narcotic medicines, following large-scale seizures and arrests across multiple districts of the state.

Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad and DGP Rajeev Krishna said the racket spans several districts and is suspected to have inter-state and international links.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, DGP Krishna said the government’s priority is to intensify its anti-drug campaign.

“Joint teams of the police, STF, and FSDA have recently unearthed major irregularities in the supply chain, diversion, and black marketing of codeine-based syrups,” he said.