Delhi Residents Battle Dirty Water and Health Risks as Ageing Infrastructure Exposes Cracks in Capital’s Water Governance

Reasons For Water Contamination

According to DJB officials, ageing infrastructure of the water supply pipelines, illegal connections to DJB supply lines, and the extensive use of booster pumps leading to sewage water being mixed with regular water, lead to the water contamination crisis. They further mentioned that to resolve the issue, sewer lines were being extensively desilted, manholes were being repaired across the city, and works on replacing sewer lines have also taken place.

DJB: New Water Supply Pipelines Being Installed

DJB officials have also reported to the media that new water supply lines were also being installed, along with engaging in collecting water samples from different areas, coming from various sources such as reservoirs, tube wells, water tankers, public hydrants, households, hospitals, and schools. They also said that several steps are being undertaken to improve the condition, such as upgrading old and damaged pipelines, carrying out regular flushing and chlorination, increasing water quality testing through labs and mobile vans, and ensuring timely cleaning of major and local sewer lines.

Residents Say Issue Persists Despite Despite Measures Undertaken

Numerous residents across Delhi however, have stated that despite official steps being undertaken, the water contamination problem still remains. Residents from Gandhi Nagar, Shahdara, Mongol Puri, VP Singh Camp, Dhirpur Village and Janak Puri, among others have said that several issues persist, from dirty water to problems arising due to delayed installation and repairs of pipelines.

A crucial question arises here: With the right to clean water falling under Article 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty) of the Indian Constitution, and a global recognition under the United Nations, how is the administration going to effectively provide clean water to its residents on a regular basis, upholding their right to life and liberty?

