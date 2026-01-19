Delhi Residents Battle Dirty Water and Health Risks as Ageing Infrastructure Exposes Cracks in Capital’s Water Governance

Key Points:
The water contamination crisis in Delhi has caused severe health problems, with a CAG audit revealing that about 55% of groundwater samples tested were unfit for consumption.
The Delhi Congress Committee said about 45,000 contamination-related complaints were registered by the Delhi Jal Board in nine months. It alleged that while DJB reported 98% improvement, ground conditions remained critical.
DJB officials attributed contamination to ageing pipelines, illegal connections and booster pumps mixing sewage with water, and said repair and replacement work was underway. However, residents from multiple areas stated that dirty water and delayed repairs showed the problem still remains.
The water contamination crisis in Delhi has caused severe health problems to the residents of the National Capital. According to several Indian media outlets, the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India) audit report on the quality and safety of drinking water supplied by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) revealed that about 55% of groundwater samples tested were found to be unfit for consumption. Residents from several localities in Delhi have complained of untreated water, muddy water , foul smell of water and unhygienic water.
The Delhi Congress Committee stated on January 14, 2026, that about 45,000 complaints were registered by the Delhi Jal Board in about 9 months. In a post on X, the Delhi Congress cited a report from The Indian Express, describing the issue. The post read that while official reports by the DJB stated an improvement of about 98%, ground reality reflected critical conditions persisting. Another post criticised the BJP’s governance in Delhi, citing crucial concerns such as toxic water from taps, toxic froth in the Yamuna river, and hazardous AQI measurements. The Delhi Congress Committee also pointed out contamination in foods, resulting in ill health of people, displaying a grave situation of the national capital.
According to the aforementioned report of The Indian Express cited by the Delhi Congress Committee, the 45,000 contamination-related complaints from across multiple localities such as Trilokpuri, Kondli, Patparganj, Krishna Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, and Vishwas Nagar, among others, occurred between April 1, 2025 and December 31, 2025.
Earlier this year, Indore faced a severe water contamination crisis, with officials reporting 20 deaths and over 40 hospitalisations. During the Winter Session of Delhi Vidhan Sabha (January 5, 2026 to January 8, 2026), Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh addressed the Indore water crisis, and subsequently directed the DJB to take immediate measures to implement clean water in the capital.
Parvesh Sahib Singh ordered the DJP to carefully check all water supply pipelines in the capital, specifically those who ran near sewer lines and make appropriate repairings. He also said that more than half of the total water supply pipelines in Delhi were built about 20-30 years ago, rendering them inefficient as compared to the demand and supply for water today. Addressing the issue, he said that it would take about 7-8 years of time to completely replace them, however a comprehensive plan would be drawn up to expedite the process, and ensure the supply of clean drinking water throughout Delhi.
According to DJB officials, ageing infrastructure of the water supply pipelines, illegal connections to DJB supply lines, and the extensive use of booster pumps leading to sewage water being mixed with regular water, lead to the water contamination crisis. They further mentioned that to resolve the issue, sewer lines were being extensively desilted, manholes were being repaired across the city, and works on replacing sewer lines have also taken place.
DJB officials have also reported to the media that new water supply lines were also being installed, along with engaging in collecting water samples from different areas, coming from various sources such as reservoirs, tube wells, water tankers, public hydrants, households, hospitals, and schools. They also said that several steps are being undertaken to improve the condition, such as upgrading old and damaged pipelines, carrying out regular flushing and chlorination, increasing water quality testing through labs and mobile vans, and ensuring timely cleaning of major and local sewer lines.
Numerous residents across Delhi however, have stated that despite official steps being undertaken, the water contamination problem still remains. Residents from Gandhi Nagar, Shahdara, Mongol Puri, VP Singh Camp, Dhirpur Village and Janak Puri, among others have said that several issues persist, from dirty water to problems arising due to delayed installation and repairs of pipelines.
A crucial question arises here: With the right to clean water falling under Article 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty) of the Indian Constitution, and a global recognition under the United Nations, how is the administration going to effectively provide clean water to its residents on a regular basis, upholding their right to life and liberty?
