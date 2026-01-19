European Union Considers Hitting US with €93 Billion in Tariffs After Trump’s 25% Tariff Move

Top European diplomats came forward to criticize the POTUS for imposing tariffs to serve his own purpose.

According to the Financial Times, EU officials are reportedly preparing a retaliation plan ahead of their meeting with Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, from January 19–23, 2026. Several EU leaders hinted that Trump’s tariff move would significantly increase tensions between Europe and the US.

Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, and Finland released a joint statement in which they warned of a risk of a “dangerous downward spiral” due to the 25% tariff. The statement further read, “We are committed to upholding our sovereignty.”

The EU had already planned to impose tariffs worth 93 billion euros on the US last year but put the move on hold until February 6 to avoid a trade war. As tensions over the Greenland deal continue to rise, EU representatives discussed bringing the billion-euro tariff back on the table on January 18, 2026. There are also reports of using the Anti-Coercion Instrument, which could curb US firms’ access to the bloc’s market, Xinhua news agency reported.

The tariff-affected countries unified their stance on Sunday, declaring “full solidarity” with Denmark and Greenland. The POTUS is scheduled to hold talks with EU leaders at the World Economic Forum on January 21–22, 2026. The private meeting will also include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Amid rising tensions over Greenland, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that Denmark is not seeking any conflict. She said, “We want to cooperate, and it is not we who are seeking conflict.”

Inputs from IANS

