After Seven-Year Long Legal Battle Over Train Delay That Cost Her Exam, Student Wins Case and Gets ₹9.1 Lakh Compensation from Indian Railways

Samriddhi boarded the Gorakhpur–Lucknow Intercity Superfast Express, which was scheduled to arrive in Lucknow by 11:00 am. This schedule gave her sufficient time to reach the examination centre. However, the train arrived nearly two-and-a-half hours late, leaving her unable to reach the venue before the gates closed. As a result, she missed the examination and lost an entire academic year.

Following the incident, Samriddhi approached the district consumer commission and filed a compensation claim of ₹20 lakh. Notices were issued to the Railway Ministry, the general manager, and the station superintendent. While the Railways acknowledged that the train had been delayed, they failed to provide any satisfactory explanation for the disruption.

The legal proceedings continued for more than seven years. During the hearings, the commission noted that the Railways had not taken adequate responsibility for ensuring timely service and had failed to protect passengers from the consequences of the delay.