“We Will Continue to Disturb 'Miyas'”: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Threatens Bengali-Speaking Muslims with Eviction Drives Ahead of Polls, Warns of 'Demographic Threat'

At recent events in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma engaged in anti-Muslim rhetoric ahead of the 2026 Assembly Elections, warning of a demographic threat to indigenous populations, calling for mobilisation against Bengali-speeaking Muslims, and boasting of actions taken and to be taken against the community under his leadership.

Addressing reporters on the ongoing Special Revision of electoral rolls in Assam, CM Sarma, on 24 January 2026, said that eviction drives and electoral verification measures in the state have targeted only “Miyas”, a term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims, and not indigenous Assamese communities. Then, on 26 January 2026, at a Republic Day event in the state, he raised concerns of a possible demographic shift posed by ‘Miyas’.

His remarks come amid opposition criticism of targeted eviction notices being issued by the State and ahead of the Assembly elections due in early 2026.

Sarma told reporters in Guwahati on Saturday that eviction drives would be carried out in the hills surrounding the city. He said no such action would take place before the elections. After the election – “We will continue to disturb the “Miyas”, only to tame them down. If we don't do this, then they will dance over our heads,” he said.

Pointing to the BJP’s decade-long rule in the state, Sarma asked, “The BJP has been in power in the state for 10 years now. Where has eviction been carried out in Guwahati hills?” He said the government was instead working to provide land rights to people living in the hills “without taking any premium”. “Eviction notice will be given to any Miya residing in the hills, but not to Assamese people,” he said.

Sarma also defended the ongoing Special Revision of electoral rolls, which has been criticised by opposition parties over alleged misuse of Form 7 and fears of harassment of genuine voters. “There is no controversy over SR,” he said, asking whether “any notice has been served to any Hindu or indigenous Assamese”.

He said that the government would continue issuing SR notices, eviction notices and border police notices to the community. “We will keep doing this within the ambit of the law,” he said. “We are with the poor, be it Hindu or Muslim or the Miyas. But it is not acceptable if they want to finish our civilisation. So these notices and disturbances will continue.”

“I have said this in the past as well that we will keep troubling them. There is nothing to hide here. They should understand that Assamese people are resisting somewhere. If we stop poking them, then they will think that Assamese people are defeated.”