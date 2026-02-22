“False matter,” Says Swamy Avimukteshwaranand After UP Special POCSO Court Directs FIR in Minors’ Sexual Assault Case

During an in-camera proceeding, he presented two minors before the special POCSO court.

The special court perused the preliminary inquiry report and issued directions to register an FIR against the prime accused, Swami Avimukteshwaranand, his disciple Mukundanand, and two others. Further investigation in the matter has been ordered.

Amid the allegations, Avimukteshwaranand spoke to the media on 21 February 2026, asserting that all the accusations are baseless and expressing his faith in the judicial system, which he said would ultimately reveal the truth. He said, “Filing a case is appropriate because once the case is registered, further investigation and evidence gathering will take place, and the truth about the false case filed against us will come to light.” He also stated that the FIR and the allegations were aimed at suppressing his voice.

Avimukteshwaranand further told the media that the complainant has a criminal background and questioned the credibility of the person making the allegations. The Hindu reported that Avimukteshwaranand and his aide had allegedly sexually assaulted two minors, aged 14 and 17, at his ashram.

Following the registration of the complaint, Ashutosh Brahmachari stated that justice would now prevail. He further said that they are organising a Sanatan Yatra from Prayagraj to Vidya Math in Varanasi. “We will demonstrate how children are sexually abused on the fifth floor of Vidya Math. There is ample evidence of child abuse there. We have presented all the evidence to the court and will also provide it to the police,” Brahmachari said.

However, this is not the first time Swami Avimukteshwaranand has made headlines. He was earlier in the news this week when the apex court dismissed his Public Interest Litigation (PIL), which alleged that police authorities had used excessive force against his disciples during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, held from January 3 to February 15, 2026.

The controversy began over a palanquin procession. During the Mauni Amavasya bathing festival at the Magh Mela, Avimukteshwaranand attempted to proceed to the Sangam in a palanquin, but the Prayagraj administration stopped the procession, citing safety concerns and enforcement of a no-vehicle-zone policy due to heavy crowds. A scuffle subsequently broke out between police personnel and the Swami’s disciples.

The latter alleged that police personnel used excessive force during the tense situation. In protest, Swami Avimukteshwaranand staged a dharna and reportedly refused food and water, demanding an apology from the administration. The situation escalated further when the Magh Mela Authority issued an official notice questioning whether he had the right to use the title “Shankaracharya.”

