Father Shot Dead While Rescuing Son from Communal Attack in Northeast Delhi

35-year-old Mohammed Umardeen was shot dead in Northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri on 17 February 2026 while rescuing his 15-year-old son from an assault. His family allege that the attack was communally motivated, with the perpetrators shouting religious slurs at the boy.

According to family members, Umardeen was at home having tea with his wife, mother and three daughters when he received a distress call from his son. The boy, a Class 10 student whose examinations are currently underway, was returning from a tuition class when he saw a group of friends being beaten by a mob near Nand Nagri B1 Government School. When he tried to intervene, he was reportedly surrounded and assaulted.

The boy’s mother alleged that the attackers targeted him because of his religious identity. “Unn logon ne usse rokha aur kahan, ‘Yeh Musalmaan hai, isse maro.’ Mere bacche ko itna maara ki uska sir fhaad diya (Those people stopped him and said, ‘He’s Muslim, beat him.’ They hit my son so much his skull cracked open),” she said, claiming that the group used communal slurs and assaulted the boy severely. She added that her son named the alleged attackers during the call, saying, “Papa, mujhe bachao. Mujhe bahut maar rahein hai, Sonu aur uska bhai Sardar (Papa, save me. Sonu and his brother Sardar are beating me a lot). ”

Family members stated that Umardeen immediately left for the location, accompanied by his wife. On reaching the spot, he confronted the group of boys. According to his wife, the accused allegedly went inside their residence and began verbally abusing him from within. During the confrontation, one of the individuals – Sonu – reportedly emerged with a firearm.