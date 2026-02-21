One Year of BJP Raj in Delhi Marked With Eviction Notices to Unauthorize Colonies and Frustration With Slow Moving Welfare Schemes

Questions Over Rehabilitation Conditions

Paramjit Kandari, (in his 30s), another resident of the JJ Cluster at DID Camp, said: “This is one of the better JJ clusters in Delhi, and here there are no issues of security, water, electricity or sanitation. Currently, children in schools are having their board exams, and relocation at this point would cause a great deal of trouble. Savda Ghevra is very far from here. How will they travel to school? I have personally seen the Savda Ghevra Residential Cluster, and the place is not good. Transportation and security issues are there. The Ghevra project has been going on since the 2000s, but has not been completed still. Many flats are repainted and made to look good, but the condition of the buildings there are dilapidated.”

The residents also said that if the government needs to relocate them, they should be relocated nearby. Kandari further added: “This government doesn’t listen to the poor. The government is saying that they want to take us to a new phase of development, but they are actually taking us to a backward phase instead. They are not sheltering the poor people.”

LNDO (Land and Development Office) officials were also present at the site, amid enforcement of security forces. An official, who did not wish to be named, said: “The DUSIB has conducted a proper survey to identify eligible occupants for allotment, and proper relocation facilities are being made at the Savda Ghevra. The flats are good there, and the government wants to shift them to a better place. This is the final notice, failing which legal provisions will be carried out to evacuate these residents.”

He also said that this land belongs to the government, and LNDO is effectively administering it. However, several residents said that previously, this area was claimed by the Indian Air Force, at one time even the ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) claimed it, and now the LNDO is claiming it. Many of them also said that they do not wish to move from here, and urged the government to either relocate them nearby, or let them stay at this place.