Viral Video Shows Indore Murder Accused Piyush Dhamnotiya Smiling and Speaking Calmly to Media After Sexually Assaulting and Murdering his Girlfriend

As the investigation moved forward, police examined CCTV cameras installed in areas near the rented accommodation. The footage showed Dhamnotiya entering his rented room with the woman, but leaving alone nearly two and a half hours later carrying a bag.

Further investigation revealed that the victim was pressured for sexual relations and was later assaulted. He then allegedly tied her with ropes and gagged her mouth, after which he sat on her chest and choked her until she lost consciousness, before stabbing her near the chest. He later went out briefly to buy alcohol, returned, and stayed with the dead body. The accused reportedly admitted to sexually assaulting the victim after killing her, after which he left the place, leaving her unclothed.

Movements After the Crime

The accused then left Indore and travelled to Mumbai, moving through Panvel and staying in hotels. He allegedly destroyed the victim’s phone to eliminate evidence. There are also claims that the accused performed rituals after watching online videos to summon the spirit of the victim. He was arrested in Mumbai with the help of Mumbai Police and brought back to Indore for questioning.

During interrogation, the accused repeatedly changed his statements. He claimed that he wanted to marry the woman but believed she was distancing herself from him. He also stated that he noticed dating apps on her phone and suspected that she was communicating with another man, which led to an argument.

Piyush Dhamnotiya was pursuing his MBA degree in Indore and originally hails from Mandsaur. He is currently in police custody. Authorities are investigating the case through digital evidence, CCTV footage, forensic findings, and witness statements. Charges are expected to be framed after the completion of the investigation.