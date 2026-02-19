Viral Video Shows Indore Murder Accused Piyush Dhamnotiya Smiling and Speaking Calmly to Media After Sexually Assaulting and Murdering his Girlfriend

A viral video shows accused Piyush Dhamnotiya speaking calmly after his arrest in Indore.
The missing MBA student was found dead in his rented room, with CCTV and phone activity forming key evidence.
Police allege assault and murder before he fled to Mumbai, where he was arrested and is under investigation.
A video is being widely shared online which shows a man accused of killing his girlfriend faintly smiling and speaking calmly to reporters. This has baffled netizens as the man shows no sign of remorse or fear after allegedly committing murder and sexual assault. He did not behave the way criminals usually do; he was walking confidently and did not even try to lower his voice.
The cameras captured him saying, “Whatever had to happen had already happened. Leave it. What will you do after knowing? Time will come, I will tell everything.” He did not try to cover his face and appeared chillingly composed as he was being questioned.
The man has been identified as Piyush Dhamnotiya, who allegedly sexually assaulted and then killed his 24-year-old girlfriend, a first-year MBA student. Her body was later found in his rented accommodation in Indore on 13 February 2026.
The woman reportedly went missing three days before the body was discovered. She was last seen near the district collectorate when her father dropped her there on 10 February 2026. That evening, she informed her family that she would be attending a birthday party with friends and would return home by 11 pm, but she never did.
Later that night, a message stating that she would not be coming home was sent from her phone, after which the phone was switched off. Fast forward to 13 February 2026, when residents of the Dwarkapuri area complained of a foul smell coming from a locked rented apartment. Police then discovered the woman’s body, and upon inspection, the time of death was assessed to be roughly three days earlier.
There were also reports of explicit videos being shared from the victim’s phone following her disappearance. The private clips were circulated among her contacts, shared in her college WhatsApp group, and even uploaded to her status. The family was informed the next day by the college administration when both students were unreachable. The victim’s father has also alleged mental harassment and blackmail before her death.
As the investigation moved forward, police examined CCTV cameras installed in areas near the rented accommodation. The footage showed Dhamnotiya entering his rented room with the woman, but leaving alone nearly two and a half hours later carrying a bag.
Further investigation revealed that the victim was pressured for sexual relations and was later assaulted. He then allegedly tied her with ropes and gagged her mouth, after which he sat on her chest and choked her until she lost consciousness, before stabbing her near the chest. He later went out briefly to buy alcohol, returned, and stayed with the dead body. The accused reportedly admitted to sexually assaulting the victim after killing her, after which he left the place, leaving her unclothed.
The accused then left Indore and travelled to Mumbai, moving through Panvel and staying in hotels. He allegedly destroyed the victim’s phone to eliminate evidence. There are also claims that the accused performed rituals after watching online videos to summon the spirit of the victim. He was arrested in Mumbai with the help of Mumbai Police and brought back to Indore for questioning.
During interrogation, the accused repeatedly changed his statements. He claimed that he wanted to marry the woman but believed she was distancing herself from him. He also stated that he noticed dating apps on her phone and suspected that she was communicating with another man, which led to an argument.
Piyush Dhamnotiya was pursuing his MBA degree in Indore and originally hails from Mandsaur. He is currently in police custody. Authorities are investigating the case through digital evidence, CCTV footage, forensic findings, and witness statements. Charges are expected to be framed after the completion of the investigation.
