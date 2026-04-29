Positive Politics or Deliberate Troll? Internet Reacts to Akhilesh Yadav Visiting Anupama Jaiswal After She Suffers Burn Injuries While Burning Yadav’s Effigy

Key Points:
Akhilesh Yadav visited BJP MLA Anupama Jaiswal after she suffered burn injuries while burning Yadav’s effigy.
Yadav posted photos from his visit to the hospital on X, talking about “positive politics” and the “importance of human relationships.”
The comment section was divided on whether Yadav’s visit was a sensitive move or if he was trolling her.
Akhilesh Yadav, National President of the Samajwadi Party, visited former Uttar Pradesh minister Anupama Jaiswal in the hospital, where she was admitted after sustaining burn injuries on April 28, 2026. The injury occurred when Jaiswal was burning Yadav’s effigy in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, during a protest held in support of the Nari Shakti Vandhan Adhiniyam on April 25, 2026.
As per eyewitnesses cited by PTI, Jaiswal was attempting to burn the effigies of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Yadav when the fire suddenly reached her face, causing burn injuries. She was immediately taken to the hospital after the incident. The incident has since become trending news after Yadav posted photographs from the hospital where Jaiswal is admitted. The post has gained over 300k views, leaving the internet in splits.
Yadav's post focused on “positive politics,” while several netizens pointed out the irony of the situation, saying, “The one whose effigy was burned today is the same person who went to the hospital to ask about her well-being.” Jaiswal was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Bahraich in 2017, defeating her then rival and Samajwadi Party candidate, Rubab Sayda.
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Yadav wrote in his X post, “We do not want fire to erupt among the people of society. We want showers of harmony to prevail in society.” He further spoke about the principles of positive politics and said that, guided by these values, he went to meet BJP MLA Anupama Jaiswal.
Stating that he had wished her a “swift recovery,” Yadav continued, “Politics has its own place, and the importance of human relationships has its own place.” The heartfelt caption was posted along with photographs from his visit to the hospital.
The Times of India cited doctors as saying that the accident caused burns over 75% of Jaiswal’s face. Her husband, Ashok Jaiswal, stated that Yadav's visit to the hospital was an act of human sensitivity and democratic courtesy. He further told PTI that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also spoken to the patient, along with other BJP leaders, including MLA Satish Mahana and Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal.
Netizens React to Akhilesh Yadav’s Visit
Meanwhile, several users on X had a different reaction to the situation, pointing out its irony. One user reposted his post and wrote, “Akhilesh Yadav had the chance to do the funniest thing, and he did it.” Some users criticised the party president for posing for the camera while standing beside Jaiswal, who is bedridden.
One X user wrote, “Akhilesh Yadav is mocking her. Look at the way he is getting himself clicked. It is so cheap.”
The comment section was divided on whether Yadav’s visit was a sensitive move or if he was trolling her. “You have a visitor. Oh, who is it, doc? Is it my wife or my parents? You're not going to believe this…” wrote another user on X.
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