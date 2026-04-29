Positive Politics or Deliberate Troll? Internet Reacts to Akhilesh Yadav Visiting Anupama Jaiswal After She Suffers Burn Injuries While Burning Yadav’s Effigy

Yadav's post focused on “positive politics,” while several netizens pointed out the irony of the situation, saying, “The one whose effigy was burned today is the same person who went to the hospital to ask about her well-being.” Jaiswal was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Bahraich in 2017, defeating her then rival and Samajwadi Party candidate, Rubab Sayda.

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Yadav wrote in his X post, “We do not want fire to erupt among the people of society. We want showers of harmony to prevail in society.” He further spoke about the principles of positive politics and said that, guided by these values, he went to meet BJP MLA Anupama Jaiswal.

Stating that he had wished her a “swift recovery,” Yadav continued, “Politics has its own place, and the importance of human relationships has its own place.” The heartfelt caption was posted along with photographs from his visit to the hospital.

The Times of India cited doctors as saying that the accident caused burns over 75% of Jaiswal’s face. Her husband, Ashok Jaiswal, stated that Yadav's visit to the hospital was an act of human sensitivity and democratic courtesy. He further told PTI that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also spoken to the patient, along with other BJP leaders, including MLA Satish Mahana and Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal.

Netizens React to Akhilesh Yadav’s Visit