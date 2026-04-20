While Election Campaigns Are in Full Swing in Poll-Bound States, Netizens Can’t Stop Talking About PM Modi’s Skin Colour

The election season is underway, with polls in four states and one Union Territory scheduled within a single month—three already completed and two remaining—with results set to be announced on May 5, 2026. In this highly competitive environment, every political party is working to ensure voters remember their candidates and messaging. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a major national party, is contesting across all elections in an effort to expand its footprint. While polling in three states has already been completed, key battlegrounds like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are still pending.

Campaigning has been in full swing, but a recent political development appears to have triggered a potential PR challenge for the BJP. Until recently, the party enjoyed strong support on social media, with supporters defending it against criticism. From debates around the Assam elections to discussions on the Women’s Reservation and Delimitation Bills, earlier much of the online narrative seemed to favor the saffron party.