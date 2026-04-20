While Election Campaigns Are in Full Swing in Poll-Bound States, Netizens Can’t Stop Talking About PM Modi’s Skin Colour

The rejection of the Women’s Reservation and Delimitation Bills has triggered a noticeable shift in social media sentiment against the BJP during an ongoing election cycle.
Viral visuals from Narendra Modi’s Tamil Nadu campaign led to widespread speculation, memes, and racial stereotyping online.
Social media remains divided, with growing criticism and satire posing a potential PR challenge for the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of crucial state elections.
The election season is underway, with polls in four states and one Union Territory scheduled within a single month—three already completed and two remaining—with results set to be announced on May 5, 2026. In this highly competitive environment, every political party is working to ensure voters remember their candidates and messaging. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a major national party, is contesting across all elections in an effort to expand its footprint. While polling in three states has already been completed, key battlegrounds like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are still pending.
Campaigning has been in full swing, but a recent political development appears to have triggered a potential PR challenge for the BJP. Until recently, the party enjoyed strong support on social media, with supporters defending it against criticism. From debates around the Assam elections to discussions on the Women’s Reservation and Delimitation Bills, earlier much of the online narrative seemed to favor the saffron party.
However, the situation appears to have shifted following the rejection of the Women’s Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill on April 17, 2026. A fresh wave of viral content has emerged from a campaign rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu ahead of the April 23, 2026 elections. Videos and screenshots from the rally have circulated widely, with users claiming that PM Modi appeared to have a darker skin tone during the campaign. This led to speculation and trolling online, with some alleging that he used darker-toned makeup or bronzer to connect with local voters.
People began criticising the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged racial stereotyping, with a surge of comments, memes, videos, and other online reactions. With many people saying that the leader is great at marketing and calling him a good actor. One person wrote “I love actors who are dedicated to their craft,” another wrote “Wait. Did he just do a dark toned makeup for Tamil Nadu? Unbelievable clownery.”
Several other users also joined the conversation, with comments like “kitna mehnat karte hain modiji!, Tamilnadu pahunchte pahunchte skin tone hi change ho gaya, kal 8:30 baje ek daam laal laal ho rahe they,” and “Modi ji is black in south and white in north.”
Many people say that he was wearing dark toned makeup or bronzer to connect with the locals of the region. With these comments, it can be seen that while earlier BJP supporters were quick to defend the party, this time the criticism appears to be louder and more dominant. This shift in online sentiment suggests a growing PR challenge for the BJP and its senior leadership during a crucial election phase.
These developments have sparked widespread reactions online, with social media becoming sharply divided. While one section continues to support the party, another has turned increasingly critical, using memes, satire, and commentary to question the BJP’s stance on women’s rights and related issues.
[VP]
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