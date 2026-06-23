Ram Mandir Donation Probe: 4 Major Discrepancies Found by UP Govt's SIT, No FIR Yet

SHRI RAM JANMABHOOMI TEMPLE is not just a grand structure but also a symbol of faith, a long civilisational history, and a social movement for millions of Hindus. After decades of legal battles and political struggles, the Ram Temple at Ayodhya was consecrated in 2024. Since the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, lakhs of devotees have visited the temple, and during its construction many people — from the rich to the middle class and even the poor — donated money, jewellery, gold, silver and other valuables out of devotion to Lord Ram.
However, allegations later surfaced that some of these donations and valuables had either gone missing or had been siphoned off. Opposition leaders and several others alleged financial irregularities, triggering widespread outrage among devotees. Claims that cash, gold, silver and other offerings had disappeared soon turned the issue into a national controversy.
At the centre of the controversy is the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, an autonomous charitable trust formed in February, 2020 by the Government of India after the Supreme Court verdict to oversee the construction and management of the temple.
Reports about irregularities in donation counting first appeared in local media in Uttar Pradesh. Later, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav highlighted the issue, bringing it into the political arena. As the controversy grew, devotees began expressing concern that the money they had donated out of faith had been misused. Questions are now being raised over how such a controversy emerged under the nose of the UP government despite the temple being under constant public attention.
According to a report by The Wire, three complaints related to the alleged misappropriation of temple funds were submitted between June 16 and June 18, 2026. However, no FIR has yet been formally registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police, raising several questions. Key figures in the controversy include Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, Temple Manager Gopal Rao, founding trustee Dr Anil Mishra, Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu, and Somesh Anand, a relative of Gopal Rao. They have reportedly been instructed not to leave Ayodhya until the investigation is completed.
Following demands for an investigation, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 13, 2026, at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust. On June 19, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a public address said that an SIT probe had been launched and appealed to devotees to remain patient until the investigation is completed.
The SIT is headed by Vijay Vishwas Pant, a 2004-batch IAS officer, and also includes IPS officer Kiran S., Inspector General of Police, Lucknow Range, and Neel Ratan, Special Secretary in the Uttar Pradesh Finance Department. The team has been tasked with examining the allegations and submitting its findings to the state government.
According to The Indian Express, investigators have identified around 150 suspects, with nearly 25 individuals likely to face action. A preliminary report is expected to be submitted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and will include financial records, testimonies, and findings regarding donations and valuables, along with recommendations for further action. As per the reports there have been some serious lapses raised by SIT.
One of the major findings of the SIT relates to the handling of cash donations. Investigators reportedly found serious lapses in the process of withdrawing money from donation boxes, transporting it to the office and counting it. The probe noted a lack of transparency and safeguards in the entire process.
The SIT reportedly found that while cash collections were presented during quarterly meetings, records related to gold and silver jewellery donated by devotees were either incomplete or lacked proper documentation. This has raised concerns over the accounting of valuable offerings made by devotees.
Another issue flagged by the SIT concerns the tendering process for security personnel and the purchase of goods and services for the temple. Investigators have reportedly raised questions over procurement procedures and discrepancies in the awarding of contracts.
The fourth major finding relates to allegations of nepotism. According to the probe, influential individuals allegedly secured jobs for their relatives within the temple administration. Investigators also pointed to shortcomings in crowd management and operations related to the distribution of prasad and food in the Sita kitchens.
Many people have questioned whether a state-level SIT is sufficient and have demanded a CBI-led investigation into the alleged missing funds. UP Congress chief Ajay Rai has also questioned the state probe and demanded that the matter be investigated under the supervision of a sitting judge.
Questions are also being raised over the role of Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. According to reports cited by The Indian Express, SBI officials told investigators that documents related to the counting of donations were kept on the instructions of Champat Rai. Bank officials said their role was limited to depositing the money they received and that they were unaware of what happened before that stage.
Despite the ongoing investigation, no FIR has yet been registered. Around 40 to 44 people are involved in the counting of donations, and investigators are examining some employees whose financial conditions allegedly changed rapidly.
The temple receives lakhs of rupees in donations, which are deposited in the State Bank of India. While many politicians, public figures and ordinary devotees have raised questions, there are still no definitive answers. The future course of the case will largely depend on the findings of the SIT report and any further action recommended by investigators.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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