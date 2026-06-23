Ram Mandir Donation Probe: 4 Major Discrepancies Found by UP Govt's SIT, No FIR Yet

SHRI RAM JANMABHOOMI TEMPLE is not just a grand structure but also a symbol of faith, a long civilisational history, and a social movement for millions of Hindus. After decades of legal battles and political struggles, the Ram Temple at Ayodhya was consecrated in 2024. Since the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, lakhs of devotees have visited the temple, and during its construction many people — from the rich to the middle class and even the poor — donated money, jewellery, gold, silver and other valuables out of devotion to Lord Ram.

However, allegations later surfaced that some of these donations and valuables had either gone missing or had been siphoned off. Opposition leaders and several others alleged financial irregularities, triggering widespread outrage among devotees. Claims that cash, gold, silver and other offerings had disappeared soon turned the issue into a national controversy.

How Did The Ram Mandir Donation Controversy Come To Light?

At the centre of the controversy is the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, an autonomous charitable trust formed in February, 2020 by the Government of India after the Supreme Court verdict to oversee the construction and management of the temple.