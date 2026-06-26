Beaten With Rods, Guarded by Pit Bulls: Rescued Bonded Laborers Reveal Two Years of Brutal Torture Working in UP Factory

“As soon as I arrived, they took away my mobile phone. The harassment began immediately. We were given only one meal a day, usually dry rotis. Whenever we asked for our wages or asked to leave, we were beaten with sticks and abused. We were forced to work like bonded laborers,” Sonu alleged.

One worker said that their heads were forcefully shaved, and then were beaten on the head with belts so as to weaken their minds and turn them insane, eventually driving them to their death. The factory owner, Ankit Balyan, reportedly kept the workers under strict and constant surveillance, and would direct his aide Shiva Tyagi to assault them if they lagged in their work or attempted to escape.

The workers were confined to two small rooms that were situated towards the back of the factory. Two pit bulls dogs roamed the premises at night freely, terrorizing the workers and stopping them from escaping. “We were threatened that if we didn't work, the dog would be set loose on us. It would tear us apart,” one worker stated.

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Those who survived and were rescued were lucky, but many men couldn't see the light of the day. Workers revealed that others were murdered in front of their eyes, their dead bodies stuffed into sacks and disposed of somewhere. The threat of death was constantly used against them, the workers say, which prevented them from trying to escape and pushed them to continue working.

Police Arrests Two, Factory Owner Still Absconding

Two individuals have been booked so far in this incident — Pradeep Balyan, father of factory owner Ankit Balyan; and Ankit’s accomplice, Shiva Tyagi (26). Ankit is on the run, police say, and multiple teams are conducting raids to arrest him.

Police authorities seized multiple weapons that were allegedly used to torture the laborers, including lathis, chain whips, and iron rods.

Police said the families of the rescued workers had been informed, and relatives of eight of them reached Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh by Wednesday, June 24, 2026, to take them home after completing the necessary legal formalities, including recording their statements before the court.

Officials added that they are coordinating with concerned government departments to ensure the workers receive rehabilitation assistance and benefits under various welfare schemes.

(Edited by Vaishnavi Sivadasan)