3 Years On, Tribal Protest Against Vedanta’s Sijimali Bauxite Mine Intensifies in Odisha—Clashes with Police Results in Injuries and Arrests

On 7 April 2026, clashes broke out in Kantamal and nearby villages in Rayagada district when police attempted to secure construction of an approach road connecting the Sijimali hilltop to State Highway 44.

According to officials, around 58 police personnel and several villagers were injured during the confrontation. Six injured police personnel were shifted to Visakhapatnam for advanced treatment. Police stated that villagers attacked officers with stones, axes and sharp weapons, forcing authorities to use lathi charge and tear gas.

Villagers, however, alleged that police entered the area in the early hours of 7 April, cut electricity supply, and conducted raids on homes of residents opposing the mining project. Activists claimed police stormed houses, damaged property and detained villagers. Videos circulating show officers firing on protesters.

The Rayagada administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS on 3 April 2026, restricting assembly near the construction site. Security forces were deployed across the region, and entry of outsiders was restricted following the clashes. Villages around Sijimali hills were reportedly deserted as residents fled amid fears of further violence.

On 8 April 2026, three cases were registered at Kashipur police station for alleged attacks on police personnel. Officials said investigations were ongoing and the situation remained under control.