Uttar Pradesh PWD Worker Dies as Dome Crushes Him During Demolition of 200-Year-Old Maa Kali Temple in Chandauli

IN A HORRIFIC INCIDENT in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district, a Public Works Department (PWD) employee was killed during a Temple demolition on Friday, July 10, 2026. The videos of the unfortunate incident started circulating online with the deceased being identified as the 58-year-old Baldev Yadav. The incident took place in the Mughalsarai Kotwali area along the Grand Trunk Road, where authorities were demolishing the roadside Maa Kali temple as part of an ongoing highway expansion project.

In the video it is seen a heavy loader vehicle is destroying the temple, and people are dangerously close to the site recording the structure being brought down on their phones. The victim was among the people standing nearby the demolition site when the 200-year-old structure collapse. Yadav reportedly died on the spot after the temple's dome suddenly rolled over and fell on him during the demolition. Another worker suffered injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, the demolition work was stopped and an investigation has been launched to find out what caused the collapse and whether safety protocols were followed.

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200-Year-Old Maa Kali Temple Demolished for Road Widening

Officials said that the 200-year-old Kali Mata temple stood along the alignment of the road widening project and was being removed because it obstructed the expansion work. The authorities claim that roadside religious structures built on public land are often relocated or demolished during infrastructure projects to make way for highways and other public works. According to officials, the temple had to be removed to allow the widening of the GT Road and improve traffic movement in the area.

However, the demolition turned fatal after the temple's dome uncontrollably rolled onto the road, crushing Baldev Yadav. The incident has raised serious questions over whether the demolition was carried out with adequate planning and safety arrangements.

Local residents have also questioned why the area was not properly cordoned off before the demolition began, saying the collapse could have endangered more workers and passersby.

Safety Lapses Trigger Public Outrage

The incident has triggered an outrage on social media, with many users questioning the safety measures followed during the demolition.

Several users alleged that proper demolition procedures were not followed and claimed the structure may have become unstable after its supporting pillars were removed. Others questioned whether trained personnel were supervising the operation and said such accidents could have been avoided with better planning.

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The demolition of the temple itself also became a subject of debate. While some users argued that encroachments on public land should be removed for development projects, others said religious and historical structures should first be relocated wherever possible instead of being demolished.

An X user wrote sarcastically, "Why are they destroying our ancient temples! Someday a Pro Hindu Nationalist govt will take charge and undo all these injustices."

"In Kaliyug, now this is all that's left to witness... God knows how long this will go on in the name of development," another commented. Users also took digs at BJP government in the centre and the state with one commenting, "Hindutva double engine kills a Hindu while bulldozing an ancient Hindu temple."

The incident also sparked political reactions online. Some users pointed out that the accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh, where temple-related issues have often remained at the centre of political rhetoric, with the construction of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple being a big achievement for BJP. Authorities have assured that the matter is being investigated and action will be taken if negligence is found.

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