Indore-Mhow Train Stopped for Samosas? Railways Ordered Probe After Viral Video Shows Loco Pilot Buying Snacks Mid-Journey

A VIRAL VIDEO showing the alleged misconduct of a loco train pilot has sparked backlash against the Railways. Behind the backdrop of a stopped train and a crowd, the video shows the pilot stopping at a roadside stall to buy samosas before returning back to the train. The incident has caught the internet’s attention, and sparked a debate and concerns over safety.

In the video clip, the loco pilot is seen purchasing a packet of samosas before returning back to the train and climbing inside. After the pilot is onboard, the train is seen moving forward in its track. A man, allegedly the one who recorded and posted the video, said in the video that the pilot stopped the train and caused inconvenience specially to buy the snacks.

The viral incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh, in the Indore-Mhow DEMU Train. The video was allegedly recorded in the Rangwasa Road area of Rau, near Indore.

Social Media Reacts to Loco pilot stopping train for Samosas

The video sparked several reactions, with a social media user saying, “This loco pilot is considering the train as his personal vehicle, stop it anywhere, eat samosas and go.” Another user commented, “This is our Vishwaguru Bharat.”

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“Just found out why the train is late, the loco pilot likes the samosas here. So he stops the train for them!!” an X user exclaimed while posting the clip.

Residents of the area alleged that this is not an uncommon occurrence as similar incidents have taken place before. They alleged that the Indore-Mhow DEMU frequently stops at the spot for a couple of minutes, during which the loco pilot reportedly gets off to buy samosas, kachories, and other snacks from the nearby shop before continuing the journey, a Dainik Bhaskar English report said.

DRM Ratlam Issues Clarification Over Viral Samosa Incident

After the video clip showcasing the loco pilot’s action started gaining traction on social media, the Divisional Railways Manager of Ratlam division had clarified that the video makes a false accusation, and that a loco pilot stopped the train because of engineering work going ahead.

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Replying to a video of the incident posted on X, it stated: “Goods Train CGPT, hauled by loco Nos. 27237 + 27600, was stopped at the RAU Home Signal due to engineering work being carried out on the track in the RAU yard. During this stoppage, the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) was seen purchasing samosa and kachori. The train was not stopped for the purpose of buying food. A video of the incident has been shared with the wrong intention, falsely linking the stoppage to a passenger DEMU train.”

Wester Railways Orders Investigation

The Western Railways has taken cognizance of the incident and ordered a probe to investigate into the matter. Mukesh Kumar, Western Railways’ Public Relation Officer, has remarked that the matter has come to the attention of the authorities and has been referred to senior officials for investigation. If it is found that the loco pilot halted the train without any authorized reason, signal or operational necessity and vacated his position as pilot for personal work, then appropriate action will be taken against him.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)