SSC Exam Cheating Racket Busted in Uttar Pradesh: STF Arrests Lokesh, A Key Supplier in Rajasthan

By Gopal Ram Tripathi

CHEATING IN GOVERNMENT exams has become a serious problem in India. And there are people who try to cheat using illegal and high-tech methods. A recent case from Uttar Pradesh shows just how advanced these cheating gangs have become. The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a man named Lokesh from Alwar, Rajasthan. He was a key supplier for a gang that used hi-tech gadgets to help candidates cheat in SSC recruitment exams. This arrest has revealed a shocking network of fake screens, hidden cameras, and secret internet connections used to cheat during exams.

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Gang Used Technological Mediums For Cheating

This case is linked to the SSC recruitment exam for CAPF, SSF Constable, and Assam Rifles Rifleman posts held in 2026. Back in May 2026, STF had arrested seven people, including the gang's main leader, from an exam center in Greater Noida. During questioning, police learned that Lokesh had supplied a special modified TFT screen used in the cheating plan. After this, Lokesh ran away and stayed hidden until his recent arrest.

These modified screens looked just like normal computer screens. But secretly, they used Wi-Fi dongles and special routers to send a live video feed of the exam questions to a person sitting outside the exam center. This outside person, called a "solver," would quickly answer the questions and send the answers back to the candidate inside the exam hall. This whole process happened without anyone noticing, because the screen looked completely normal from outside.

What's even more surprising is that the special jammers installed at exam centers to block signals could not stop this technology. This is why the gang was able to continue cheating for a long time without getting caught. Lokesh told police that he had learned computer hardware and networking skills back in 2013. Later, he discovered how to build these modified screens and started making and selling them across several states.

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STF Team Found Huge Collection of Electronic Devices

After arresting Lokesh, the STF team searched his house and found a huge collection of electronic devices. The list of items recovered is quite long and includes 92 modified TFT screens, 45 VGA cards, 20 VGA-to-HDMI converters, 15 Type-C cables, and 14 Raspberry Pi devices. Police also found memory cards, USB cables, VGA switches, routers, chargers, copper wire, screwdrivers, a glue gun, Wi-Fi dongles, and heat sinks.