SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 Cancelled After Triggers Chaos At Kanpur Centre

The Staff Selection of Commission has cancelled the Staff Selection Commission General Duty (GD) examination which was scheduled to be conducted on Monday, May 25, 2026. The exams got cancelled after admit cards were published in numbers twice the capacity of the examination centre. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam expressed their anger and created chaos at the centre in Purwamir, Kanpur.

The cancellation of the exam created chaos at the centre where the examination was being conducted, after which administrative authorities and senior officials had to intervene to control the situation and chaos. Following discussions with candidates as well as the officials of the Commission, the exam was announced as cancelled.

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On Monday, May 25, 2026, the Staff Selection Commission scheduled the SSC GD constable examination in two different shifts at the Shrimati Ramkali Iqbal Bahadur Online Centre in Purwamir, Kanpur. It is said that the seating capacity at the exam centre was just 399 but for the second shift of exam, around 819 candidates received admit cards to appear for the exam.

Exam Centre Details:

The chaos occurred at Kanpur’s Shrimati Ramkali Iqbal Bahadur online examination centre which is located in Purvameer, Maharajpur. It is said that the seating capacity of 399 candidates per shift, but the admit cards were published to a total of 819 candidates for each examination shift, leading to massive crowding and pure ruckus at the exam centre.

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Candidates angry reaction:

Angry candidates protested over the sudden cancellation and mismanagement by the authorities in conducting the exams and on the other hand police officials intervened to prevent a highway blockade. The candidates are advised to rely on the updates published on the official portal of the Staff Selection Commission.

SSC GD Constable 2026: New Exam Dates

Those candidates who were affected by the cancellation of the Staff Selection Commission General Duty (GD) examination on May 25 have no need to take tension. The Staff Selection Commission, Central Region, has officially confirmed that the cancelled exam will be rescheduled for the affected candidates commencing from May 27, 2026, onwards.

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