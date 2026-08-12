Video of Waterlogging at Noida International Airport Goes Viral on Internet; Netizens Write, ‘Airport Built for Seaplanes, Not Airplanes’

According to the official website of PMIndia, the first phase of the Noida International Airport was built with an investment of Rs 11,200 crore and commenced operations on June 15, 2026. The project received the green light from the Union government in 2017 and was developed under a public-private partnership. Zurich Airport International was handed the responsibility of building, operating, and managing the Noida Airport project. The Noida International Airport project has four phases, with the first phase commencing operations two months ago.

The high-end project’s waterlogging incident has put the airport in a bad light, with several users on social media questioning its construction. Following the incident, the airport administration further clarified that traffic was diverted to a different route and that several passengers were provided with pick-up facilities.

How Did Netizens React to the Waterlogging Videos?

Many users on X took a dig at the drainage lapses, while others defended the airport, pointing out that waterlogging is a common issue faced even in the US and other countries. One user called those criticising the airport “idiots” and wrote, “You are talking as if Rs 29,560 crore has gone down the drain. There is water leakage somewhere. The authority will fix it. As simple as that. Every new thing will have some issue which comes to light for the first time. All your favourite countries, China and the US, will have these issues.”

Meanwhile, other users did not dismiss the issue as a simple one and flooded the internet with memes and trolls. One user asked, “Let’s keep the government aside for a bit. I’m curious to know who those engineers and architects were!” Another user shared a GIF of PM Modi with the subtitle, “Waah, kya scene hai! (Wow, what a scene!)” “Marvellous Make in India technology meant for rainwater harvesting! The world should copy this,” wrote one X user. Users also gave peculiar names to the video, such as “Water Wonder” and “Airport-cum-Seaport,” among others.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also did not hold back and shared the video on X with the caption, “Will boats now run at the airport? Where there is BJP government, there is mega-corruption!”



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(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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