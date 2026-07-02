"Corruption is looming in every dept": Netizens React as ₹12,000 Crore Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Develops Potholes Within Months; NHAI Issues Clarification

Large potholes reportedly appeared on the ₹12,000 crore Delhi-Dehradun Expressway within 79 days of its inauguration, with viral videos raising concerns about road safety and construction quality.
NHAI said the road surface caved in due to water stagnation and delays in completing the permanent drainage system caused by local resistance and land-related issues.
The incident triggered criticism on social media, with many questioning the quality of construction and demanding greater accountability for major infrastructure projects.
THE DELHI-DEHRADUN EXPRESSWAY, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, 2026, stretches 213 km as a six-lane corridor and was built at a cost of ₹12,000 crore, but it has recently been in the news again. The expressway was supposed to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from around six hours to just two and a half hours, making travel much easier for passengers. However, videos of the expressway have been going viral on social media after large potholes reportedly appeared within just 79 days.
This has come under scrutiny, with many people questioning how the highway developed potholes within just months of its inauguration. Videos of the expressway have been widely shared on social media, triggering widespread outrage. People are raising concerns about road safety, construction quality, and the maintenance of one of India's flagship highway projects. During the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi described the project as a major boost to regional development.
The Prime Minister stated that the expressway opens new avenues for trade, industry, warehousing, and logistics across the entire region. He also said that the expressway would significantly reduce travel time and transportation costs, resulting in fuel savings and lower freight charges. However, despite these claims, the expressway has reportedly developed large potholes in the middle of the carriageway within just two to three months.
In the video, three to four people are seen giving hand signals to approaching vehicles so that they can avoid the large potholes on the road. The footage shows vehicles travelling at high speed while attempting to avoid the damaged portions of the expressway, raising fears of serious accidents. The person recording the viral video claimed that his van was damaged after hitting one of the potholes and said the impact bent the vehicle's rim. He also alleged that several other vehicles lost control after driving over the damaged stretch.
This is a major concern because the monsoon season has not even fully started yet, and the condition of the road has already deteriorated. The appearance of potholes has raised concerns as the southwest monsoon has only recently begun in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Many people questioned how an expressway built at such a huge cost could become so damaged even before the peak rainy season had arrived.
This is a major issue and shows how road safety has become a very serious concern. Accidents on the expressway have also become a concern because of the condition of the road. As the monsoon season approaches, the urgency to repair these large potholes has increased. The expressway took five years to build, but potholes reportedly appeared within just a few months.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) issued an official clarification on the viral video on July 2, 2026. According to the authority, "NHAI would like to inform that the road surface cave-in at Km 55+480 on the Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor occurred due to water stagnation following rainfall, coupled with constraints in commissioning the permanent cross-drainage system at the location."
NHAI said the damaged stretch was detected during routine route patrolling in the early hours of July 1, 2026, after which repair work was immediately undertaken. It said the location was repaired on priority to ensure safe and uninterrupted movement of traffic. The authority further explained that a permanent balancing culvert, designed to safely carry rainwater beneath the carriageway, could not be commissioned because of continued resistance from local residents.
"In addition, permanent slope protection and chute drain works remain pending owing to an ongoing land-related dispute, which has prevented execution of the approved drainage infrastructure," NHAI wrote.
As an interim measure, the authority said it has started constructing a parallel drain over nearly 1.5 kilometres and is redesigning the drainage gradient to safely divert rainwater until the permanent drainage system becomes operational. NHAI added that the affected location remains under continuous monitoring and that all necessary resources have been deployed to ensure safe and smooth traffic movement while permanent infrastructure works are completed.
Several people on social media criticised the condition of the expressway and questioned the construction quality of the government project. One person wrote, “Corruption is looming in every dept across country including @NHAI_Official, @narendramodi Ji’s focus is on hoardings, UPSC goons are looting with all four limbs without any fear. CORRUPTION IS TERRORISM, HANG BA****DS.”
Another person wrote, “@nitin_gadkari may have set record kilometers in road construction, but what's the point of such records if the quality is poor? Blaming contractors instead of accepting responsibility for road damage isn't the solution. Quality and accountability are essential together.” One other wrote, “If this is accurate, the authorities should inspect the affected stretch immediately and ensure public safety. Infrastructure quality and accountability matter.”
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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