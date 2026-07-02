"Corruption is looming in every dept": Netizens React as ₹12,000 Crore Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Develops Potholes Within Months; NHAI Issues Clarification

THE DELHI-DEHRADUN EXPRESSWAY, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, 2026, stretches 213 km as a six-lane corridor and was built at a cost of ₹12,000 crore, but it has recently been in the news again. The expressway was supposed to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from around six hours to just two and a half hours, making travel much easier for passengers. However, videos of the expressway have been going viral on social media after large potholes reportedly appeared within just 79 days.

This has come under scrutiny, with many people questioning how the highway developed potholes within just months of its inauguration. Videos of the expressway have been widely shared on social media, triggering widespread outrage. People are raising concerns about road safety, construction quality, and the maintenance of one of India's flagship highway projects. During the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi described the project as a major boost to regional development.

The Prime Minister stated that the expressway opens new avenues for trade, industry, warehousing, and logistics across the entire region. He also said that the expressway would significantly reduce travel time and transportation costs, resulting in fuel savings and lower freight charges. However, despite these claims, the expressway has reportedly developed large potholes in the middle of the carriageway within just two to three months.