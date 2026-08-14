UP Teen Stages Own Kidnapping to Pay Off Online Gaming Debt, Demands Rs 1 Lakh Ransom From Father Using AI-Generated Image; Gets Caught, Netizens Taunt, “Kya Kidnapper Banega Re Tu?”

A KIDNAPPING CASE from Uttar Pradesh took a shocking turn after a 16-year-old boy staged his own abduction to demand a ransom of Rs 1 lakh. On August 13, 2026, the police claimed that the Class 11 student had orchestrated the entire plan using AI-generated images of himself and text messages sent to his father demanding money.

The kidnapping plan failed after the father reported the incident to the police, ultimately causing the plan to go down the drain. The accused reportedly had accumulated debts due to his gaming habits. As per reports, he had borrowed money from multiple people to fund his gaming habit and hit a wall when it was time to repay them. He had reportedly lost nearly Rs 3 lakh while playing online games.

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How did the accused plan to kidnap himself?

The UP teen was the mastermind behind the elaborate plan to stage his own kidnapping. NDTV reported that he took help from his girlfriend in Delhi to create an AI-generated image of himself as evidence. In the fake image, the accused appeared injured, with blood on his face, which was covered with tape. The image was intended to make it appear that the teenager had been kidnapped.

His plan did not end there. He sent the AI-generated image to his father, who is a cloth merchant, and informed him via text that his son had been kidnapped. The accused demanded Rs 1 lakh from his father and threatened him to transfer the money to ensure his son’s safety. When his father told him that he would not be able to transfer the money online, the accused demanded Rs 2 lakh in cash.

The father, worried sick, immediately informed the police about the kidnapping and the ransom demand.

How did the UP teen get caught for the fake kidnapping?

The UP teenager lives in the Dhanghata area of Sant Kabir Nagar. He left his home on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, saying that he was going to Sikriganj. The Times of India reported, citing SP (South) Dinesh Kumar Puri, that he had switched off his phone. After the police were informed about the kidnapping by the boy’s father, they began investigating the digital trail left behind by the teenager. The trail led them to the Uruwa Bazar area, where the police found no evidence of a kidnapping and located the teenager at his friend’s home.

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During questioning, he allegedly confessed to creating the entire kidnapping plan. The police later handed the teenager over to his family.

Netizens React to the UP Teen’s Fake Kidnapping

Several users on the internet raised concerns about online gaming and its addictive impact on young minds. One user wrote on X, “How do ppl lose money in PUBG? They spend or waste but can’t lose.”

Some users on X joked about the incident, with one writing, “Generational aura loss ,” while another wrote, “Kya kidnapper banega re tu (You really think you can become a kidnapper?).” Another user commented, “Baap se panga leke galti kardi bhai (You made a mistake by messing with your dad, bro.)”

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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