Dr. Harry Robot or The 'Nigerian Prince' Scam Gets a Dating-App Twist: How a Man Lost Rs 1.46 Lakh

By day three, Harry announced he was flying to Delhi to meet him. Because there was no direct flight, he said, he'd first land in Mumbai. Having never set foot in an airport himself, the man had no reason to question it. Harry even sent a photo from the terminal to prove he'd arrived, only he had no local currency, so could his new friend send Rs 25,000 for a connecting ticket? He did.

Then came a new obstacle: converting his dollars to rupees supposedly required a "Money Declaration Certificate" worth Rs 75,000. Then customs wanted Rs 1 lakh, later "negotiated down" to Rs 50,000. Each demand arrived dressed as the final one. By the time it was over, he had wired Rs 1.46 lakh across several UPI IDs and bank accounts that Harry insisted belonged to police officers. The final ask, another lakh to release a parcel of cash and gold Harry claimed to have bought him, was what finally made him pause. He scrolled back to that airport photo and ran it through a reverse image search. It wasn't Mumbai. It was Delhi. The moment he confronted Harry, the picture vanished from the chat, and so, in effect, did Harry.

See Also: How a New York Times Story Led to a Now Dismissed Money Laundering Case Against NewsClick

Scamming Around Three States Puts Him As A ‘Hot’ Suspect For The Cyber Police

His complaint at the Southwest Delhi Cyber Police Station set off an investigation that stretched nearly 1,500 kilometres. Officers traced the money trail from a mule account in South Delhi to Telangana's Jayashankar Bhupalpally district and on to Andhra Pradesh, arresting three men accused of renting out bank accounts to launder the funds for a commission. But the trail's real destination was in Visakhapatnam: a 22-year-old Nigerian woman named Simeon Miracle Chinonso, who had entered India in 2023 on a student visa.