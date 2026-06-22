UP Shocker: 12-Year-Old Boy Kidnaps and Rapes 9-Month-Old Infant After Watching Porn, Consuming Alcohol

POLICE OFFICIALS confirmed on Sunday, June 21, 2026, that a 12-year-old boy raped a nine months old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. The pre-teen said that he was drunk and watching pornographic content on his mobile phone before kidnapping the baby, according to the police investigation.

The juvenile suspect has been taken into custody. Over 50 obscene videos and searches for more than 100 pornographic websites were found on the accused mobile phone. The incident has been reported in the Gulariha police station area.

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Timeline of crime

According to the victim's family statement, the nine month old girl went missing around 2:00 am, triggering a frantic search by the infant’s family member through the village and nearby fields. On Saturday morning, June 20, 2026, the infant was found bleeding heavily about 500 meters away from her house near a tin shed in a field.



The family rushed her to a community healthcare center, from where she was referred to BRD Medical College after her condition worsened. According to PTI, after examination, it was confirmed by the officials that the infant had been raped. She is currently fighting for her life and is in critical condition. After being investigated, the 12-year-old accused revealed that he consumed alcohol on Friday, June 19, 2026 night and watched porn before abducting the infant who was sleeping next to her mother.

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Superintendent of Police Nimesh Patil said

Nimesh Patil, Superintendent of Police, Uttar Pradesh confirmed that the infant is currently undergoing medical treatment and said further legal action is being pursued against the accused.

During the investigation, the police officials spoke to the family members of the accused, before suspecting the victim's 12-year-old male relative. The accused had reportedly arrived at the victim’s house from Chandigarh three days earlier before the incident.

The boy, who was taken into custody, initially gave inconsistent statements but later he confessed to committing the crime to police officials. A forensic examination of the suspect's phone showed over 50 obscene videos and a digital history showing searches for more than 100 pornographic websites.

(Edited By Khushboo Singh)

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