“Even If You Are Given Phenyl for Free, People Would Drink It”: Netizens React as Locals in Kanpur Collect Expired Chocolates Dumped by Factory

People React to Expired Chocolate Collection

The incident has sparked several questions on social media, with many people expressing shock over how the situation occurred and why people were collecting the expired chocolates. One person questioned the disposal of expired food products and said, “Expired food should be incinerated or put into bio-waste. The factory should be fined for improper disposal.”

Another wrote, “Why no FIR is filed for not destroying the time-barred chocolates and throwing them to the public as if throwing them to dogs?”

Another person blamed the company for the incident, writing, “This is 100% fault of the company. This is not how you dispose expired food products. You are supposed to destroy/deface it, not dump it in an open area like garbage. People will obviously pick it up. Expired chocolate is a health hazard, not charity. The company should be booked for this irresponsible disposal.”

Some other people tried to predict what those who collected the chocolates might do with them. One person wrote, “Harsh truth - people sell their soul for 2.5k (Laadli Behna schemes) their value is limited to few rupees. They can’t think beyond that.” Another simply wrote, “They will sell it.”

One person questioned whether those collecting the chocolates could really be considered poor if they had motorcycles to transport the products.

Another account wrote, “There is a popular saying in Tamil, even if you are given phenyl for free, people would drink it. Here, even if you give poison for free (expired goods), people would consume it! Now the government has to form regulations for the disposal of expired goods (maybe it already has) but has to enforce it!”

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)