‘Take Back Shaurya Chakra’: Martyr Vivek Saxena’s 80-Year-Old Mother Urges Govt to Fulfil Land Promise or Take Back Medals

While speaking to India Today, Ranjit said, “We grew up here, studied here, and my brother's memento is at Air Force Station Memora. Yet we were asked to submit an affidavit stating where our mother lived before her marriage.” He said that the officials asked for an affidavit, and when the family submitted it, they questioned whether they were original residents of Uttar Pradesh. After this the officials informed them that the benefits could not be provided.

Ranjit also said that the family later found an old receipt from the Uttar Pradesh government showing that it had issued a ₹75,000 cheque to the family at the same address. The family then questioned why they were being asked to provide a domicile certificate for the land when the cheque had previously been sent to the same address. Apart from the land, the monetary award associated with the Shaurya Chakra was also received by the family in 2024.

Savitri Saxena, 80, said that she is done with the matter as she is getting old and cannot keep running from one government office to another. She therefore asked the government to take back the Shaurya Chakra, medal and other monetary honours that were given to her son. She said the family has been constantly struggling because of the unfulfilled promise of land, and sought an audience with President Droupadi Murmu and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

(Edited by Agniva Ray)