India

Bharat Honours Its Bravest on Vijay Diwas as Rashtrapati Bhavan Showcases All 21 Param Vir Chakra Awardees

President of Bharat Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the ‘Param Vir Dirgha’ event at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, paying tribute to the nation’s bravest soldiers. The ceremony was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, along with several other senior officials and dignitaries.
The image depicts inauguration of Parm Vir Dirgha event at Rashtrapati Bhavan, attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, along with several other senior officials and dignitaries.
President Droupadi Murmu felicitated the Param Vir Dirgha event at Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday, December 16, 2025. The Param Vir Dirgha gallery that now showcases portraits of all 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, previously had portraits of 96 British Aide-de-Camps (ADCs).x/@rashtrapatibhvn
Author:
Gaurav Pandey
Edited by :
Dhruv Sharma
Updated on

Key Points:

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Param Vir Dirgha gallery that now has portraits of all 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees.
Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16, marking Bharat’s historic victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, and the liberation of Bangladesh.
This move instills in citizens a sense of cultural and heritage pride, embracing Bharat’s timeless traditions.

Rashtrapti Bhavan now has portraits of all the 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees on its wall. The gallery, known as Param Vir Dirgha was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu yesterday, December 16, 2025 on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. 

Vijay Diwas

Vijay Diwas is celebrated each year on 16th December, marking the anniversary of the 1971 Bharat-Pakistan war. It marks the extraordinary military might and strategic intelligence of Bharat, which resulted in Bharat’s win and the liberation of Bangladesh. The 1971 war serves as a stark reminder of Bharat’s hard power on the global stage.

President Droupadi Murmu felicitated the Param Vir Dirgha event at Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday, December 16, 2025. The Param Vir Dirgha gallery that now showcases portraits of all 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, previously had portraits of 96 British Aide-de-Camps (ADCs). Param Vir Chakra is Bharat’s highest military honour, awarded for most conspicuous bravery, valor, courage and supreme sacrifice while fighting the enemies. It is second only to Bharat Ratna, Bharat’s highest civilian award.

See Also: From Higher Education Commission Bill to Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill: A Shift in India’s Higher Education Framework

Param Vir Chakra Awardees

Param Vir Chakra has been awarded to a total of 21 soldiers, 20 from the Indian Army and one from the Indian Air Force. Some of the awardees include Major Somnath Sharma for the Indo-Pak War of 1947-1948; Havildar Abdul Hamid, for Indo-Pak War 1965; Flying Officer Niramjit Singh Sekhon awarded for his bravery in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, and Captain Vikram Batra, for the 1999 Indo-Pak Kargil War. 

See Also: Lal Bahadur Shastri loved farmers and they loved him back. His Leadership made India win 1965 War and he died a mysterious death. He was a Socialist, but he wasn't Nehru.

Out of the 21 Param Vir Chakra recipients, the only living recipients are Subedar Major Bana Singh, Subedar Sanjay Kumar and Subedar Yogendra Yadav. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to honour the brave heroes who fought and sacrificed for the nation, ensuring Bharat a historic victory in 1971.

The Gallery honours Bharat’s heroes who displayed immense courage, bravery and self-sacrifice in the presence of the enemy while defending our nation. A press release issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan states: “The initiative to display portraits of Indian national heroes marks a meaningful step toward shedding the colonial mindset and embracing, with pride, the richness of India’s culture, heritage, and timeless traditions.”

Suggested Reading:

The image depicts inauguration of Parm Vir Dirgha event at Rashtrapati Bhavan, attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, along with several other senior officials and dignitaries.
From Partition to Victory Day: The Birth of Bangladesh Through War and Resistance
Read These Stories in Hindi

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and WhatsApp 

Bangladesh
Param Vir Chakra
1971 India-Pakistan war
Rashtrapati Bhavan
Droupadi Murmu

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com