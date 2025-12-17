Bharat Honours Its Bravest on Vijay Diwas as Rashtrapati Bhavan Showcases All 21 Param Vir Chakra Awardees

Rashtrapti Bhavan now has portraits of all the 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees on its wall. The gallery, known as Param Vir Dirgha was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu yesterday, December 16, 2025 on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

Vijay Diwas

Vijay Diwas is celebrated each year on 16th December, marking the anniversary of the 1971 Bharat-Pakistan war. It marks the extraordinary military might and strategic intelligence of Bharat, which resulted in Bharat’s win and the liberation of Bangladesh. The 1971 war serves as a stark reminder of Bharat’s hard power on the global stage.

President Droupadi Murmu felicitated the Param Vir Dirgha event at Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday, December 16, 2025. The Param Vir Dirgha gallery that now showcases portraits of all 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, previously had portraits of 96 British Aide-de-Camps (ADCs). Param Vir Chakra is Bharat’s highest military honour, awarded for most conspicuous bravery, valor, courage and supreme sacrifice while fighting the enemies. It is second only to Bharat Ratna, Bharat’s highest civilian award.