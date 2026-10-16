Uttar Pradesh

Ex-IAS Officer Divya Mittal Launches New Party Ahead Of 2027 UP Assembly Elections: Here's What at stake for her

Taking to the social media platform X, Divya Mittal announced her new party—Jan Neeti Bharat—its policies, proposed programs and upcoming campaigns.
Divya Mittal during her tenure in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh
Former IAS officer Divya Mittal poses in traditional attire, following public engagement as she launches Jan Neeti Bharat Party ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.Instagram/divyamittal_official
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FORMER IAS DIVYA MITTAL, with the promise of  putting  people at the center of policymaking, announced to launch her new endeavour Jan Neeti Bharat Party, on Thursday, October 15, this year, which will contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. A 2013 batch officer, she resigned on August 30, 2026 from the post of special secretary in the Revenue Department, Lucknow.

In a video message posted on her social media account X, she put forward the policies of her newly launched party. The central claim by Mittal was to place people at the core of  policymaking, and to ensure decisions would be egalitarian in nature.

“Janata ko Hisaab; Hisaab se Sudhaar,” (Every action will be accountable to the public, Reform will come through accountability), she said.

She also shared the details of her WhatsApp contact and urged people to join her initiative. “I will do politics, but not with any political party. I will do politics with people,” Mittal said.

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Divya Mittal’s Message to the Public

Mittal began by acknowledging the overwhelming response from the people after her last video. A huge number of people contacted her through WhatsApp, sharing their inputs. She further said that in Rajniti (Politics), people are ruled, but in Janniti, it is  the rule by people.

She put forth three main promises to the public. Explaining the first message of the party, she said that people would be at the heart of all  policymaking decisions. Its motto, she said, would be “Jan se Niti, Niti se Bharat” (Policy by the people, policies that build Bharat). 

Divya Mittal announcing the launch of her new party on X
Divya Mittal announced the lauch of Jan Neeti Bharat Party on social media platform X, putting the public at the heart of policymaking.X/Divya mittal

Her second promise is that decisions will be made on the basis of need rather than identity. In a state where caste and community often shape electoral choices, this is a notable departure. The motto attached to it is, "Zarurat se Faisla, Faisle mein Barabari," meaning decisions would be based on need and equality.

Her third promise concerns accountability to the public. “Har kaam ka hisaab janata legi” (The public will hold every action to account), she said, outlining the motto as “Janata ko Hisaab; Hisaab se Sudhaar” (Accountability to the people; reform through accountability).

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What are the Challenges Ahead of Jan Neeti Bharat

Citing dearth of money and advertisement, Divya Mittal focused on the approach of door-to-door campaigning, more public appearances, and building relations. But the road ahead is not an easy one. In states like Uttar Pradesh, where politics and election results are predominantly influenced by caste and religion, one needs more than good-will and intent to triumph in the electoral game .

Meanwhile, there are speculations about her candidature from the Mirzapur Sadar constituency, where the current MLA is Ratnakar Mishra of BJP who also won in 2017. The remaining four seats of the district also have BJP’s domination. Of the four, three seats are directly ruled by BJP candidates, while the remaining one candidate, Rinki Kole, represents Apna Dal (Sonelal) —  an ally of BJP.

Apart from caste politics, there are some other hurdles worth mentioning. In a country like India, it takes a lot of effort and hard work for a new political party to establish its foundation at the grassroot level. Even parties like BJP once were struggling to score a seat. Voters often avoid wasting their vote until and unless you are not a national sensation like the recent performance of Vijay’s Thamizagha Vettri Kazhagam.

(Edited by Agniva Ray)

[Rh/GS/AR]

Divya Mittal during her tenure in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh
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