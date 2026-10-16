Ex-IAS Officer Divya Mittal Launches New Party Ahead Of 2027 UP Assembly Elections: Here's What at stake for her

FORMER IAS DIVYA MITTAL, with the promise of putting people at the center of policymaking, announced to launch her new endeavour Jan Neeti Bharat Party, on Thursday, October 15, this year, which will contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. A 2013 batch officer, she resigned on August 30, 2026 from the post of special secretary in the Revenue Department, Lucknow.

In a video message posted on her social media account X, she put forward the policies of her newly launched party. The central claim by Mittal was to place people at the core of policymaking, and to ensure decisions would be egalitarian in nature.

“Janata ko Hisaab; Hisaab se Sudhaar,” (Every action will be accountable to the public, Reform will come through accountability), she said.

She also shared the details of her WhatsApp contact and urged people to join her initiative. “I will do politics, but not with any political party. I will do politics with people,” Mittal said.