Tamil Nadu Government Formation: Vijay Secures Majority Mark in Tamil Nadu as VCK, CPI and CPM Extend Support to TVK, Taking Alliance Strength to 119 Seats

According to the latest developments, Vijay’s party, TVK, which emerged as the single largest party, has reportedly secured the support of several parties, helping it finally cross the majority mark in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. According to NDTV sources, the party has now received backing from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI), and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) and is going to meet the governor at 4:30pm.

The alliance now includes these three parties along with the Congress, which had already agreed to support TVK earlier. In the recently concluded state elections, TVK emerged as the single largest party by winning a total of 108 seats in its electoral debut. The victory ended the decades-long dominance of the Dravidian parties DMK and AIADMK in the state. However, despite winning 108 seats, the party still fell short of the majority mark of 118 seats.