Tamil Nadu Government Formation: Vijay Secures Majority Mark in Tamil Nadu as VCK, CPI and CPM Extend Support to TVK, Taking Alliance Strength to 119 Seats

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On Friday, May 8, 2026, Vijay will meet Tamil Nadu Governor R. V. Arlekar once again. The meeting is an attempt to break the ongoing deadlock in Tamil Nadu related to the formation of the new government. This is the third time Vijay is meeting the Governor in the last three days. All this comes after the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results, announced on May 4, 2026, shocked everyone in the state and across India with the victory of the newly formed party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
See Also: Will Vijay Become the Next MGR?
According to the latest developments, Vijay’s party, TVK, which emerged as the single largest party, has reportedly secured the support of several parties, helping it finally cross the majority mark in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. According to NDTV sources, the party has now received backing from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI), and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) and is going to meet the governor at 4:30pm.
The alliance now includes these three parties along with the Congress, which had already agreed to support TVK earlier. In the recently concluded state elections, TVK emerged as the single largest party by winning a total of 108 seats in its electoral debut. The victory ended the decades-long dominance of the Dravidian parties DMK and AIADMK in the state. However, despite winning 108 seats, the party still fell short of the majority mark of 118 seats.
The alliance now reportedly has a total of 119 seats. TVK itself won 108 seats, while the Congress, which extended support to TVK on the condition that the party would not ally with “communal forces,” won 5 seats, taking the tally to 113. The breakthrough then came after VCK, CPI, and CPM, which had earlier contested alongside the DMK, decided to support Vijay. Each of these three parties won two seats in the election, taking the alliance’s strength to 119 seats, one above the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.
The political developments come after Governor Arlekar reportedly refused to invite Vijay to form the government during earlier meetings, questioning whether TVK had the numbers required to prove a majority in the Assembly. Reports said the Governor had asked Vijay how he planned to run the government with only 113 MLAs and which parties would support him.
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