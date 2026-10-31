Supreme Court Bench Directs Redressal Measures over “false Form 7s” in Uttar Pradesh SIR; false forms were rejected informs ECI

INSTANCES OF BULK FORM 7 SUBMISSIONS during the Uttar Pradesh Special Intensive Revision (SIR) were taken up by the Supreme Court on Friday, October 20, 2026, in response to the petition filed in the Supreme Court in February 2026.

Form-7 is a statutory provision which is used to file in limited and bona fide objections to the inclusion of names in the electoral roll. It is also used to enable deletions — a provision which has become the main point of controversy.

The cases were addressed by a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, alongside Justices Joymala Bagchi and V Mohana, in response to an application filed against the Uttar Pradesh SIR process by Congress Member of Parliament Tanuj Punia, and Samajwadi Party leader Arvind Kumar Singh.

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Election Commission of India informed that while such “false” Form 7s for voter deletions were found, they were not accepted by the body.

The Supreme Court Bench directed the ECI to examine the alleged irregularities related to the bulk submission of Form 7 for name deletions, and asked the petitioners to create a note on the unresolved irregularities of the ECI.

What is the false Form 7 case in Uttar Pradesh?

This particular application has been in the apex court for the past eight months. It was filed in February 2026, and was taken up by the apex court on August 5, 2026. The apex court then directed the ECI to furnish a detailed response within two weeks, which was submitted on September 16, 2026.

During the hearing on October 30, 2026, the ECI informed that such false forms were not accepted. Representing the ECI, Senior Advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu, stated that bulk Form 7s were given by the office. But after critical scrutiny by EC officials, the forms were found to be false, and hence were rejected.