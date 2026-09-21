Delhi SIR Row: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Jaishankar, L.K Advani, Kejriwal and a Number of Other Prominent Names Gets Flagged in Draft SIR List

SIR IN DELHI has already witnessed massive flagging of names and issuing of notices to nearly 33 lakh voters, as the Election Commission is set to publish its final electoral roll on November 4, 2026. In this list, names of various prominent political personalities such as Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, former CM Arvind Kejriwal, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and BJP leader LK Advani have also come up, making it a serious point of discussion, debate and media buzz.

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Over 47 lakh names have been deleted in the draft roll published by the ECI for the National Capital. A total of 33.13 lakh electors were flagged in the draft list publication, of which 19.33 lakh were categorized under “logical discrepancies”, and around 13.79 lakh were listed under “no mapping.” As per the Election Commission’s (EC) notice, the process of disposal, appeal, and submission of documents to rectify errors would continue till October 29, with the final electoral roll set to be published on November 4, 2026.

Prominent Personalities Flagged

The deletions, flagging and issuing of notices have been in session since the last one month. Civil society groups such as Voter Adhikar Manch (Voters Rights Group), and research institutes such as the Sabar Institute had been proactive in voicing the potential concerns on the name deletions. However, it was only when the names of several prominent personalities were flagged in the electoral roll revision, the discussion regarding the appropriateness of the process came into question.

Here’s a list of the prominent names that have been flagged in the SIR process:

S Jaishankar and Kyoko Jaishankar: External affairs minister S Jaishankar and his wife Kyoko Jaishankar have received ECI’s notice, with their names being flagged under the “unmapped with last SIR” category. As per the Election Commission’s documents, Jaishankar and Kyoko are voters in the Sunder Bagh electoral part of the New Delhi Assembly constituency. This notice reveals that the EC could not link their names and records with the rolls prepared during the 2002 revision process. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta: Chief minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, was also issued a notice during the SIR process in the region. According to the EC officials, Rekha Gupta’s notice involved a logical discrepancy in the age difference between her and her parents, which was less than 15 years. As of now, her documents have been verified, and name has been validated for inclusion in the final electoral roll. Arvind Kejriwal: Ex-CM of Delhi and National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal and his family have received notices amid the SIR process. Their names have been categorized under the “unmapped with last SIR” list. Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, son Pulkit Kejriwal and parents Gobind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi have received the notices.

According to the Delhi Election Commission, Kejriwal is a registered voter in the New Delhi-40 Assembly constituency. LK Advani: Veteran BJP leader, and former deputy prime minister LK Advani, his daughter Pratibha and daughter-in-law Geetika received notices under the “no mapping category.” In the verification process for the draft rolls, their names could not be linked to the 2002 SIR electoral rolls. However, Advani’s son, Jayant, has his name in the draft list without any issues. Kapil Sibal: Member of Parliament(MP) in the Rajya Sabha, and senior advocate Kapil Sibal’s name has been flagged under the category of “unmapped with last SIR.” He has actively criticized the ECI, as his name and details match the 1998 voter record. Manish Sisodia: Former Deputy CM of Delhi, and AAP leader, Manish Sisodia has received a notice, which reportedly did not have any specific reason mentioned. His wife was also flagged for a “self-name mismatch”, and their son was flagged for the “mismatch of parent-name.” Jagdeep Dhankar: Former Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankar and his wife Sudesh Dhankar were also issued notices. However, their issue was nothing significant, as their voter records bear the address of the vice-president’s residency. Subramanian Swamy: Veteran leader of the BJP in India and the former union minister has had his name flagged in the SIR process. He has since then actively criticized this development. Taking to X, he has also expressed his stance on pursuing a legal route to challenge such irregularities.

M Jagdesh Kumar: Former University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman and Former vice-chancellor of JNU was also notified of the status of being “unmapped with last SIR.” Arvind Panagariya: Former vice-chairman of NITI Aayog and academic Arvind Panagariya’s name could not be mapped to the 2002 SIR electoral roll. Praveen Sood: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Praveen Sood, his wife Vanita Sood and mother Kamlesh Sood have received notices during the SIR process. They are registered in the New Delhi assembly constituency. Indira Jaising and Anand Grover: Senior Advocates, Indira Jaising and Anand Grover, residents of the Jangpura constituency, were issued notices and flagged during SIR. Their names were unmapped to the previous roll.

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Apart from these there are a range of other names being flagged. Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, historian Romila Thapar, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, notable academic Ashis Nandy, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, former Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi. Former Delhi Lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung, foreign secretary Vikram Misri and BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot were also issued notices by the election commission.



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