“Decisions were unanimously passed”: Election Commission submits affidavit to the Supreme Court; states no irregularities in SIR-related decisions

In its affidavit, the ECI has outrightly described the petition as "misconceived." It has denied any amendments to Form 6 — the form used to include one’s name in the voter list. However, it maintained that the ECI had “rationalized” the format of the Form 6 — the one used in the BIhar SIR. Their argument rests on the ground that such a transformation was done to enhance the speed and efficiency of the mapping process.

Responding to the allegations of “unilateral decision-making,” the affidavit firmly defended the ongoing SIR process, and sought to explain the decision-making process of the EC. The affidavit stated that the decisions by the body are either taken unanimously or by majority, and any observation or query of the ECs does not constitute “a decision of the EC” as per Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioner (Appointment, Conditions of service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

Maintaining this rationale throughout, the affidavit defended the SIR orders were issued with proper authorization and in coherence with the statutory processes on June 24, 2025, October 27, 2025 and May 14, 2026 respectively.

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Another Indian Express report on the ECIs functioning made headlines last week regarding the issues flagged by the two ECs on the conduct of an IAS officer, Maneesh Garg —- senior Deputy Election Commissioner — regarding a work allocation order issued by him. Sukhbir Sandhu and Vivek Joshi wrote to the Cabinet Secretary, T V Somanathan, alleging that a work order has been issued by Garg, without “discussion, or informing about the revised allocation of work.” T V Somanathan, acknowledged the concerns raised, but did not take any action. The affidavit accepted this incident, and maintained that the order was not implemented.

What did the Affidavit say about the Form 6 allegations?

The affidavit maintained that there was no modification to the Form 6. The earlier Form used in the Bihar SIR was rationalized, and a section on “declaration” was introduced. The declaration was introduced as a separate document, which was to be used to verify an applicant’s database, and establish links with the earlier electoral rolls.

As per the rules, any applicant could provide their own details, or their parents’ or grandparents’ to establish the relevant link to the previous electoral rolls. In case there is no link, one would need to submit a list of documents prescribed by the ECI.