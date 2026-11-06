UP shocker: 16-year-old calls child helpline number to stop her marriage to a 25-year-old man working in Saudi Arabia

ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2026, a 16-year-old girl contacted the Child Helpline number 1098, seeking help to stop her child marriage. The girl, from Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, called the helpline after learning that her family had arranged her wedding to a 25-year-old man working in Saudi Arabia. She informed the officials that she was only 16 years old, but her parents had already finalized the wedding date, which was approaching soon.

As per the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, the legal age of marriage is 21 years for males and 18 years for females. The Act governs the legal age of marriage and penalizes those who arrange or conduct marriages before that age.

The girl was aware of the legal age of marriage and the actions she could take, which prompted her to contact the authorities and save herself from the planned marriage.