Legal Faultlines Behind Crackdown on Child Marriages in Assam

Morigaon, Assam: “I saw this for the first time in my life…ghorot police aha ami ketiao kolpanao koribo nuari.”

“Police came to our house, which we could never imagine,” Joshnara Begum (49) told 101Reporters, recalling the night in early 2023 when officers arrived at her doorstep in Moirabari, a minority-dominated town in Morigaon district, about 105 km from Assam’s capital, Guwahati.

“It was around 10 pm. I was returning from a wedding when I saw them knocking on our door,” she said. “I was scared to go near them. But I finally asked what had happened.”

The police told her a child marriage case had been filed against her son, Saddam Hussain. They were also looking for her husband, Gulzar.

Saddam was 22 at the time. He had married about five years earlier, when he was around 19. His wife was a minor when the marriage took place.

Joshnara’s family was among the thousands affected by Assam’s February 2023 crackdown on child marriage. More than 5,500 people were arrested across the state. These included grooms, parents and qazis.

Many of the cases were based on marriages that had taken place years earlier. In several instances, both the bride and groom had been minors at the time.

The state identified such cases through surveys. Health workers, including ASHA and ANM staff, collected information during routine visits. Police then registered FIRs against husbands, parents and facilitators. Some young brides were sent back to their parents’ homes or to shelter homes.

Joshnara said the police did not explain any of this that night.

“They asked a few questions and arrested both my son and husband,” she said. “We had no idea who had filed the case. The officers only said it was based on a survey.”

The next morning, the family went to the Moirabari police station. Gulzar was released after questioning. Saddam was sent to jail.

When the family finally found a lawyer through an acquaintance, they learned Saddam had been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape), and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act – a combination that ensured his bail was rejected in the lower court.

Under the POCSO Act, offences are non-bailable and arrest is usually immediate. In contrast, offences under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act are less stringent. Police are expected to issue a notice before arrest in such cases.

After nearly 20 days in jail, Saddam secured bail from the Gauhati High Court. The family said they spent around Rs 50,000 on legal costs. Each court appearance cost them Rs 500 to Rs 700.

The case went to trial. He was later acquitted.

“Etiyao bhoe lage tetiar kotha bhabi…I still get scared remembering those days,” Joshnara said.