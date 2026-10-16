Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya Files FIR Against Husband; Alleges Abuse and Murder Conspiracy

REKHA ARYA — WOMEN AND CHILD WELFARE MINISTER IN UTTARAKHAND — has filed a First Information Report against her husband, Giridhari Lal Sahu, alleging him of concealing his previous marriage and an extramarital affair, domestic violence and hatching a conspiracy to kill her. Additionally, Arya also expressed her concern over the safety of her minor children.

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The FIR was filed at the Cantonment police station in Dehradun. She also posted a video message on Facebook speaking about “an audio recording” that prompted her to take the legal recourse. She also posted two audio recordings, which purportedly belong to her husband — hatching a conspiracy to kill Rekha Arya.

What Did Rekha Arya Say in the Facebook Video?

In the video posted on Facebook, she speaks about her husband, the devastating situation in her life. “Today, I want to tell you about an audio recording. This audio has left me in shambles, and raised questions about my personal relationships. Do people get this in return for being loyal, committed and honest in a relationship?” said Arya in the video.

She pointed out that it is for the purpose of her children and their safety, that she had to take a painful decision and file a police complaint against her husband. Adding on to that, was her call for every woman to speak up against any form of abuse and domestic violence.