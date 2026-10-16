Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya Files FIR Against Husband; Alleges Abuse and Murder Conspiracy

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REKHA ARYA — WOMEN AND CHILD WELFARE MINISTER IN UTTARAKHAND — has filed a First Information Report against her husband, Giridhari Lal Sahu, alleging him of concealing his previous marriage and an extramarital affair, domestic violence and hatching a conspiracy to kill her. Additionally, Arya also expressed her concern over the safety of her minor children.
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The FIR was filed at the Cantonment police station in Dehradun. She also posted a video message on Facebook speaking about “an audio recording” that prompted her to take the legal recourse. She also posted two audio recordings, which purportedly belong to her husband — hatching a conspiracy to kill Rekha Arya.
In the video posted on Facebook, she speaks about her husband, the devastating situation in her life. “Today, I want to tell you about an audio recording. This audio has left me in shambles, and raised questions about my personal relationships. Do people get this in return for being loyal, committed and honest in a relationship?” said Arya in the video.
She pointed out that it is for the purpose of her children and their safety, that she had to take a painful decision and file a police complaint against her husband. Adding on to that, was her call for every woman to speak up against any form of abuse and domestic violence.
“No woman should tolerate domestic abuse. They should raise their voice against it, irrespective of their social standing. Now, if you listen to the audio I posted, you will find all the answers to your questions of why I had to take this step,” Arya said in a melancholic tone.
Speaking about her duty as the minister of women and child welfare, Arya stated that she would continue to perform her duties in accordance with the Indian constitution. “I am in a lot of pain and distress, but I have not forgotten my duty,” she said in the video.
In the FIR, Rekha Arya detailed her personal relationship with her husband, Girdhari Lal Sahu, while noting the instances of violence and abuse facing her. They got married on July 6, 2004, but Sahu had concealed the information of his earlier marriage. It was years later that Arya discovered that her husband was already married, and even had children.
However, she remained silent out of her family’s advice and concern for her children’s future.
Along with that, Arya also noted about Sahu’s alleged relationships with other women, which she had discovered recently. She further alleged Sahu of physically assaulting her, and also threatening to kill her.
It is also important to note that Rekha Arya, who belongs to a scheduled caste community in Uttarakhand, was also hurled casteist slurs by her husband. Arya noted in her complaint of the multiple instances of casteist verbal abuse by her husband — even at her government workplace.
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With the facebook post, and the audio recordings, Arya has further alleged her husband of hatching a conspiracy to kill her. In the audio recording posted on social media, Arya alleges Sahu of speaking to another woman, while hatching a conspiracy to kill her.
Based on these allegations, Minister Rekha Arya has filed a complaint at the Cantonment Police station, and pressed for initiating legal proceedings against Sahu.
Girdhari Lal Sahu — Rekha Arya’s husband — made the headlines on October 15, 2026, after her video on Facebook went viral. But this is not the first time for Sahu to draw national attention.
Earlier this year, Sahu sparked a controversy for a derogatory comment regarding women from Bihar. He said that girls from eastern states are “available for marriage at the rates of Rs 20,000- Rs 25,000.”
Leaders of the opposition parties, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and a number of other parties heavily criticized this statement.
A purported video spread across social media, where Sahu allegedly passed these comments. “If you are unable to get married in old age, we will arrange a girl from Bihar… you can get them for Rs 20,000- Rs 25,000,” the video said.
(OG/AR)
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