AS THE UTTAR PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2027 knock at the door and speculations about political equations between opposition parties are on the rise, the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) are reportedly charting out their formal seat-sharing negotiations. However, what has been interesting in this arrangement is the news of emerging differences between the two INDIA bloc allies over the number of constituencies either parties will contest.

According to the statements by the leaders of either parties to the media in the last few days, it is evident that the Congress leadership is reportedly unwilling to settle for seats fewer than 100, while the Samajwadi Party is reluctant to concede the 181 constituencies proposed by its alliance partner.

See Also: Making Sense of MLC Polls: SP Makes Gains in UP, MVA Outperforms Mahayuti in Maharashtra, while BJP whitewashes Congress in Karnataka, in what comes as a Mixed MLC result for NDA



The negotiations come ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for February 2027, in which the Congress and the Samajwadi Party are gearing up to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) jointly, in the state of Uttar Pradesh. A meeting of the Congress leadership was held with its state unit leaders in New Delhi on Monday to discuss its electoral strategy ahead of the seat-sharing discussions with the Samajwadi Party.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the meeting was convened by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party general secretary KC Venugopal, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state Congress president Aradhana Misra and working president Imran Masood.

The meeting took place a few days after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav disclosed that the Congress had sought 181 seats out of 403 seats in the state of Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming elections.

Congress seeks more than 100 seats

According to Congress leaders quoted by The Indian Express, the party is preparing to contest more than 100 seats and is unwilling to compromise below that figure. The party believes that the political atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh is favourable for the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance and would likely secure a substantial share of constituencies.

Sources cited in the report indicated that the Congress leadership was dissatisfied with Akhilesh Yadav publicly disclosing the party;s demand for 181 seats, as the matter was to remain confidential between the two alliance partners.

The Congress is also looking at constituencies beyond its traditional strongholds of Rae Bareli and Amethi. According to the report, the party is interested in contesting across several constituencies currently represented by Samajwadi party legislators, such as Rae Bareli, Saharanpur Dehat, Behat, Nizamabad and Moradabad.

However, the Samajwadi party has maintained that the primary consideration in deciding the seat-sharing should be based upon potential victory.

Congress prepares for statewide campaign

Apart from the seat-sharing negotiations, the Congress leadership also discussed its organizational preparedness and campaign strategy for the upcoming assembly elections.

A senior Congress leader told The Indian Express that the meeting focused on the party’s strategy for the Uttar Pradesh elections and the organizational arrangements required for election management.