Owaisi-Azad Alliance announced for 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections: Chandrashekhar Azad named Chief Minister candidate of the new ‘Samajik Parivartan Morcha’

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A NEW ALLIANCE has entered Uttar Pradesh politics with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Azad Saamaj Party (Kanshi Ram) joining hands. The heads of both parties, Asaduddin Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad officially announced the new front named ‘Samajik Parivartan Morcha’ on Thursday, November 12, 2026. While addressing the media, Owaisi backed Azad as the alliance’s Chief Minister candidate, with SPM planning to contest all 403 assembly seats. They announced the aim of the alliance is to give UP voters a strong alternative, uplift the minorities and stop BJP from returning to power in the state for a third consecutive term.
The reports of the alliance had been making rounds with media sources claiming the meeting between the two party leaders had been taking place. The alliance was made official in a joint press conference on November 12, 2026, with Owaisi and Azad bringing focus to the issues concerning Dalits, minorities, and other marginalized sections.
The AIMIM chief backed his counterpart from ASP as the Chief Minister face, saying, “I am happy to announce that our brother Chandrashekhar Aazad will be the chief minister candidate of SPM in Uttar Pradesh.” He also alleged that political parties have long been treating Dalits, Muslims, and other minorities as mere vote banks, ignoring their core issues. The front put forth health, education, unemployment among the youth as its agenda, claiming that all development has taken a back seat in the BJP era.
Addressing the media reports that referred to the SPM as a “third front” in UP politics, Azad said that it should not be reduced to another alternative. “This is not a 'Third Front', but a front for social change. As more people from the marginalized, deprived, oppressed, exploited, and downtrodden sections join, this front will become an even more formidable force for those who are oppressed, helpless, and exploited,” Azad said to the media.
The Bhim Army chief also highlighted the failed promise of the main opposition parties to remove BJP from power. “We waited for a long time. We saw the elections in 2014, 2017, 2019, and even 2024 but we don’t see BJP being removed. It only grew stronger. We won’t take this humiliation any longer. The backward castes and marginalized groups have endured this for long enough.”
Leaders from Samajwadi Party and Congress — the two opposition parties in alliance as part of the INDIA bloc — reacted to the formation of SPM. Awadhesh Prasad, SP MP from Ayodhya dismissed any threat of the alliance, saying, “There is no real significance to [the SPM alliance]. People have lost faith in the BJP government and they know that Akhilesh Yadav is the only leader capable of removing BJP from power in 2027. It’s democracy so they are independent to contest elections however they like and form alliances.”
Congress MP from Saharanpur, Imran Masood, echoed the same thoughts saying that SPM’s formation won’t deter opposition’s agenda for 2027. He said, “We’ll decide our own course. In politics these things don’t matter much at this stage. The party will take everything into consideration.”
The formation of the SPM follows Owaisi seeking to join the opposition alliance — led by Samajwadi Party in the state — for months. However, the move failed to make headway, with SP and Congress still negotiating their own seat-sharing arrangement for the 2027 elections.
ASP and AIMIM represent the two of the larger minority groups in Uttar Pradesh - Dalits and Muslims respectively. While Dalits comprise around 22% of the population, Muslims stand at 20% in the North Indian state. It will be interesting to see whether SPM can translate the representation into political gains and chip away major vote banks of the NDA and opposition alliance. While the BJP and SP remain the two frontrunners, the entry of a new major alliance has made the already competitive 2027 elections even more intense.
[Rh/HP/RS]
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