Owaisi-Azad Alliance announced for 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections: Chandrashekhar Azad named Chief Minister candidate of the new ‘Samajik Parivartan Morcha’

The AIMIM chief backed his counterpart from ASP as the Chief Minister face, saying, “I am happy to announce that our brother Chandrashekhar Aazad will be the chief minister candidate of SPM in Uttar Pradesh.” He also alleged that political parties have long been treating Dalits, Muslims, and other minorities as mere vote banks, ignoring their core issues. The front put forth health, education, unemployment among the youth as its agenda, claiming that all development has taken a back seat in the BJP era.

Addressing the media reports that referred to the SPM as a “third front” in UP politics, Azad said that it should not be reduced to another alternative. “This is not a 'Third Front', but a front for social change. As more people from the marginalized, deprived, oppressed, exploited, and downtrodden sections join, this front will become an even more formidable force for those who are oppressed, helpless, and exploited,” Azad said to the media.

The Bhim Army chief also highlighted the failed promise of the main opposition parties to remove BJP from power. “We waited for a long time. We saw the elections in 2014, 2017, 2019, and even 2024 but we don’t see BJP being removed. It only grew stronger. We won’t take this humiliation any longer. The backward castes and marginalized groups have endured this for long enough.”

How will the Owaisi-Azad alliance shake up UP politics?