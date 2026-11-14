“Add one more to 180”: Akhilesh Yadav reveals Congress demanding nearly half of Uttar Pradesh seats as negotiations continue ahead of 2027 elections

Recent electoral history of Congress in UP

The Congress party’s demand of nearly half of the UP assembly seats may come as a shock to many, especially considering its performance in the 2022 Assembly elections. The party contested on nearly all of the seats but had an abysmal result, winning only 2 seats with a vote share of 2.33%. Meanwhile, SP won 111 seats in the state in the same elections, demonstrating that they have a stronghold of state politics.

After the formation of the INDIA bloc, the parties distributed the 80 Lok Sabha seats among themselves in 2024. Congress, contesting 17 seats, won six of them, while SP won 37 out of the 63 seats it contested. Congress’s demand for 181 seats in the 2027 Assembly elections represents a significant jump in terms of share in the UP polls. In the 2024 elections, the Rahul Gandhi-led party contested 21% of the state’s 80 parliamentary constituencies. However, this alleged demand will take their seat share to nearly 45% of the state’s 403 Assembly seats.

Looking at Congress’s performance in 2024, one can argue it does have some bargaining power. The party managed to win prominent high-profile seats in the Lok Sabha elections, including Rae Bareli and Amethi, signaling a revival in the state. On the other hand, history is not on the party's side. Congress has not even crossed 50 seats in Uttar Pradesh since 1991, with its tally only declining since then, falling to just two in the 2022 elections.

The negotiations between SP and Congress are still underway, and the distribution of seats can possibly determine how the 2027 elections will unfold, with the opposition alliance eyeing to dethrone the incumbent BJP.