"You Can't Even Speak, How Are You Going to Sing?": Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Rebukes Daler Mehndi During Live Performance; Celebrities Come in Defense of the Punjabi Singer

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What Led to Cabinet Minister's Altercation With Daler Mehndi?

It all started over a doubt that the singer was not actually singing but only lip-syncing the audio in the background. Then the Minister stepped onto the stage and reminded the singer the audience is there to hear him and he should maintain the dignity and decorum of the stage and the occasion.

During the programme, the minister objected to the singer's performance and was heard saying, "You cannot even speak, so how are you going to sing?" This led to an awkward situation on stage for a brief time.

In the viral footage, Uniyal further criticized the performance, saying, "We called you so that our people could be entertained. You are making a fool of us."

The minister also alleged that the singer was intoxicated, however it could not be confirmed.

"This is wrong. It's wrong. You have a big name; we should respect that. You were called because you have a big name," Uniyal said.

Later when the minister was reached by the media houses said that, he paid the singer Rs 35 lakh for the performance. And despite being a big artist, he was not doing justice to his art. In a conversation with ANI, Subodh Uniyal explained, "He is a big artist. If a big artist doesn't do justice to their art...He seemed disoriented on stage and didn't seem to be able to even keep standing. Besides this, he was only lip-syncing to his songs. I told him that he is a big artist and he should do justice to his art; he had been offered ₹35 lakh to come and perform, but he was not even singing. So, I expressed my resentment."

Daler Mehndi is among India's most popular Punjabi pop singers and played a significant role in popularising bhangra and Indian pop music. His melodious arsenal includes chartbuster tracks such as ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’, ‘Dardi Rab Rab’ and ‘Ho Jayegi Balle Balle’ and ‘Tunac Tunac.’