Videoditor, content producer, social-media director, digital storyteller: In 2025, you are going to have a wonderful array of AI software to use in simplifying video editing, lipsync and Face Swap AI

1. Magic Hour / Overall and Best Creator Choice.

Magic Hour is the leader when it comes to a versatile, user-friendly and powerful all-in-one platform. It does face swaps, lip-synced videos, talking photos, and full video generation.

The Free plan in Magic Hour (400 credits / about 17 seconds of video, 512px exhibition) is good when you want to make a quick test or have a little project.

To creators, who require higher output and no watermark: the Creator plan costs $15/mo ($12 billed annual), as it provides an approximate of 1 hour of video each year at 1024px quality, and provides access to all features.

Pro plan: The Pro plan is priced at $49/month which includes up to 7 hours of video per year at 1472px resolution, priority support, and API access, suitable when the user needs more than basic features.

The other one is a Business plan of teams or big projects (3,000,000 credits per year, up to 4K in specific modes).

Why Magic Hour stands out

It has face swap video, Lip Sync AI , image to video, text to video, video to video, talking photo, animation, and others with a browser interface and no heavy software download.

Great with both amateurs and professionals: those who wish to have basic lip-synced images or short videos and those who want to create professional videos, which can be used in social media, marketing, or story-telling.

The lip sync effect is supported on both photos and videos, and allows the user to map precise mouth movements to any audio - and is also underserved to multiple languages/accents, which helps creators to localize their content to people worldwide.

Owing to this flexibility and usability, Magic Hour takes the first position in this 2025 list.