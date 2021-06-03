Thursday, June 3, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Vitamin D May Not Be Effective In Preventing Covid Infection
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

Vitamin D May Not Be Effective In Preventing Covid Infection

The supplementation did not reduce the length of stay or affect the proportion requiring intensive care, according to the study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA)

0
D
Vitamin D supplementation as a public health measure to improve outcomes is not supported by this study. Pixabay

Genetic evidence does not support vitamin D as a protective measure against Covid-19, say, researchers.

The team from McGill University in Quebec, Canada, analyzed genetic variants of 4,134 individuals with Covid-19, and 1,284,876 without Covid-19, from 11 countries to determine whether genetic predisposition for higher vitamin D levels was associated with less-severe disease outcomes in people with Covid-19.

The results, published in PLOS Medicine, showed no evidence for an association between genetically predicted vitamin D levels and Covid-19 susceptibility, hospitalization, or severe disease. This suggests that raising circulating vitamin D levels through supplementation may not improve Covid-19 outcomes in the general population.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

Increased vitamin D levels, as reflected by 25-hydroxy vitamin D measurements, have been proposed to protect against Covid-19 based on in vitro, observational, and ecological studies.

But, “Vitamin D supplementation as a public health measure to improve outcomes is not supported by this study,” said researchers including Guillaume Butler-Laporte and Tomoko Nakanishi from the varsity.

D
Vitamin D levels through supplementation may not improve Covid-19 outcomes in the general population. Pixabay

However, the team noted several limitations, including that the research did not include individuals with vitamin D deficiency, and it remains possible that truly deficient patients may benefit from supplementation for Covid-19 related protection and outcomes.

Additionally, the genetic variants were obtained only from individuals of European ancestry, so future studies will be needed to determine the relationship with Covid-19 outcomes in other populations.

ALSO READ: The Role Of Vitamin D In Tuberculosis

A previous study also showed similar results. Scientists from the University of Sao Paulo conducted a clinical trial in Brazil with 240 patients who were given 200,000 IU of vitamin D3 on admission to the hospital.

The supplementation did not reduce the length of stay or affect the proportion requiring intensive care, according to the study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). (IANS/KB)

(covid and Vitamin D, benefits of vitamins and minerals, measures against Covid-19, improve Covid-19 outcomes)

Previous articleKnow How These Tribals Turned Barren Land Fertile

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Know How These Tribals Turned Barren Land Fertile

NewsGram Desk - 0
Even a decade ago, the villagers of Phular in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh had no claim on the lands that they had lived...
Read more
India

Jerusalem’s Role In India-Israel Ties

NewsGram Desk - 0
As a young man arriving in Jerusalem, my first thought was managing the right kind of food during my stay. A vegetarian, filled with...
Read more
Lead Story

BTS Choose Their Most Special Songs

NewsGram Desk - 0
How does a band that has too many monstrous hits pick that one song it may call absolutely special? The biggest boy band in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Vitamin D May Not Be Effective In Preventing Covid Infection

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Genetic evidence does not support vitamin D as a protective measure against Covid-19, say, researchers. The team from McGill University in Quebec, Canada, analyzed genetic...
Read more

Know How These Tribals Turned Barren Land Fertile

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Even a decade ago, the villagers of Phular in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh had no claim on the lands that they had lived...
Read more

Jerusalem’s Role In India-Israel Ties

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As a young man arriving in Jerusalem, my first thought was managing the right kind of food during my stay. A vegetarian, filled with...
Read more

BTS Choose Their Most Special Songs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
How does a band that has too many monstrous hits pick that one song it may call absolutely special? The biggest boy band in...
Read more

Rajkummar Rao Pays A Tribute To Covid Warriors!

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Stories of good Samaritans have emerged as rays of hope and positivity in these grim times. Spotlighting a number of these real-life superheroes through...
Read more

How Are College Faculties Upskilling In The Face Of COVID-19?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Beeliya Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, recently conducted a survey with college faculties to understand their perspective on upskilling through online...
Read more

Are Urban People Suffering From Headache?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The pan-India survey by Ipsos has revealed that headache is the top common ailment among urban Indians, with at least 1 in 2 claiming...
Read more

Harris Sultan: Know Why He Left Islam

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Harris Sultan is a Pakistani-born Australian ex-Muslim atheist and activist who has authored "The Curse Of God: Why I Left Islam." He...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada