Russia Launches 426 Drones And Missiles As Ukraine Endures 'Another Night Of Terror'

"When Russia fails on the battlefield and cannot impose its will at the negotiating table, it resorts to terror against civilians," Sybiha said. "Typical methods of Russian criminals."

According to the regional authorities, two people were killed and 11 injured in the eastern Poltava region, where residential buildings and a hotel were damaged.

In the southeastern Zaporizhzhya region, a combined drone and missile attack killed one person and injured five others, according to the head of regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.

A Russian drone also hit a commuter train in the Kharkiv region, killing a 61-year-old passenger, according to the regional prosecutor's office.

Meanwhile, in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, a multistory building was hit in a morning strike on March 24, leaving at least eight people injured, two of whom were in a serious condition.

"Pressure on Russia must be intensified without delay. Sanctions must bite harder. The 20th EU package must be adopted. The shadow fleet must be anchored," Sybiha wrote in a post on X.

Russian Strike Triggers Moldova Emergency

Moldova has announced plans to declare a 60-day state of emergency in its energy sector after a key Europe-linked power line was cut following Russian strikes in Ukraine.

"We will propose declaring a state of emergency in the energy sector for 60 days. This is not a measure born of panic but of responsibility," Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu said in a Facebook video on March 24.

Moldova imports most of its electricity from its neighbor, the European Union member Romania, via a power cable that passes through southern Ukraine.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has condemned the Russian strikes on civilian energy infrastructure in Ukraine as "a war crime -- and an attack on all of us."

"Overnight strikes disconnected Moldova's key power link with Europe. Alternative routes are in place, but the situation remains fragile. Russia alone bears responsibility," she said in a post on X.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian launched 34 missiles and 392 drones, including seven Iskander ballistic, 23 cruise, and four guided air-to-air missiles. Ukrainian military says its air forces have intercepted 365 drones and 25 missiles.

In his nightly address just hours before the Russian attack, President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, citing intelligence reports, warned of a possible large-scale Russian strike and urged citizens to remain alert to air raid signals.

Meanwhile, Russian Defense Ministry said their forces have intercepted 55 Ukrainian drones overnight, a day after Ukraine hit a fuel reservoir at the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, the country's largest western oil-exporting hub.

The Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, capable of exporting over 1 million barrels of crude oil per day, is a key outlet for Russia's Urals crude and high-quality diesel.

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