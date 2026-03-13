War Reaches Kitchens: Long Waits, Booking Failures and Black Market Sales Leave Delhi Households Struggling for Cooking Gas

Key Points:
A severe LPG shortage in India has emerged amid the US–Israel–Iran War 2026, disrupting global fuel supply chains. The government invoked the Essential Commodities Act and prioritised domestic households while restricting LPG supply to commercial users.
Ground reporting from agencies in New Delhi shows residents struggling to book or receive LPG cylinders despite payments and receipts. Long waits, server failures, and booking glitches have left many households without gas for days.
Residents allege cylinders are being sold on the black market for ₹2,500–₹3,000 per 14.2 kg cylinder. The crisis has also triggered protests by members of the Delhi Congress, who accuse authorities of failing to control shortages and price inflation.
The US-Israel war on Iran, started on February 28, 2026, is resulting in disruption of major supply of LPG gas in India. The conflict, which has escalated after the assasination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (in a targeted US-Israel strike), has triggered a dangerous cycle of retaliation. The widening of this conflict has threatened major global supply chains, maritime security, and regional stability.
India is thus facing a severe shortage of LPG (Liquified Petroleum Gas) cylinders. Responding to the crisis, the Indian government has issued several instructions on multiple fronts to tackle the shortage. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) enacted the Essential Commodities Act on March 8, 2026, to ensure key supply in domestic households, and restricted supply in the commercial sector.
This means restaurants, hotels, and local eateries are struggling to cook their usual menus or are even shutting down. Naturally, this has led to panic buying, higher prices on the black market, and a sudden rush to buy electric stoves as backups.
See Also: Keralam’s First “Love Jihad” Story Did Not Land Well: Viral Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosle Denies Any Coercion from Her Muslim Partner Farman Khan, Says Marriage Happened as per Hindu Rituals
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, briefing media professionals on March 9, 2026, stated the measures undertaken to address the situation. In an official press statement by the MoPNG, the Ministry has stated: “In light of current geopolitical disruptions to fuel supply and constraints on supply of LPG, the Ministry has issued orders to oil refineries for higher LPG production and using such extra production for domestic LPG use.”
The press release further states: “The ministry has prioritised domestic LPG supply to households and introduced a 25 day inter- booking period to avoid hoarding/black marketing. Non domestic supplies from imported LPG are being prioritised to essential non domestic sectors such as Hospitals and Educational institutions.”
However, what is the ground reality? To find out if people are facing shortages and disruptions in LPG supply, NewsGram conducted a ground coverage of two LPG agencies in New Delhi on March 12, 2026. The first gas agency is Indane gas agency, Vikram Enterprises in Kidwai Nagar West, near Delhi Haat, and the second one nearby it – Bharat Gas agency, West Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi. Although the government has stated that while domestic households will not face any disruption in supply, people of the area have a different story to tell.
The crisis is leaving vulnerable households struggling to secure basic cooking necessities. One local woman (who did not wish to be named), a widow in her 50s living with her son, reported that she has been completely unable to even book a new cylinder for over a month.
Even when the booking system appears to work, residents are left empty-handed. A homemaker in her 30s shared that she successfully booked her refill on March 5, 2026. She completed the purchase on her phone, received her Distributor Sales Point (DSP) number, and was even handed a physical receipt at the agency. However, she still has no gas and has been forced to rely on a neighbor's stove for the past three days.
"If my cylinder was booked, DSP number provided and a receipt given, where did my LPG cylinder go?" she asked, questioning why the agency could not hand over the cylinder she had already secured on paper. Some other local residents also said that they had booked their cylinders at least a week ago, and had paid the cost for procuring it. However, they did not receive it at their homes, and neither are they being provided it here.
For others, the shortage means hours of waiting with no guarantee of success. Local resident Bobby Singh, who is in his 40s, was turned away on March 11, 2026, due to a lack of supply and instructed to return the next day at noon. Despite arriving exactly as told, Singh found himself waiting for hours with no sign of his promised refill. Local residents also said that cylinders are being sold at expensive rates in the black market. People are purchasing 14.2 kg cylinders at a price of ₹2,500 - ₹3,000 from unauthorised distributors or sellers.
Sneha, the manager of the Vikram Enterprises Indane gas agency at Kidwai Nagar West, firmly denied that there is a shortage of physical cylinders at her branch. "There is no problem with supply here," she explained. "The main problem lies in the booking of the cylinders. Since March 1, there has been a huge problem in booking as the servers frequently fail, and we are not able to proceed." She also noted that recent increases in gas cylinder prices are adding to the system's complications.
The technical glitches have severely limited how citizens can request a refill. "Support numbers are not working now," Sneha admitted. She stated that currently, only a single WhatsApp number is operational, requiring customers to text 'Hi' to start the booking procedure.
However, many residents report that both this designated WhatsApp number and the toll-free customer service lines are completely unresponsive. When confronted with these customer complaints, Sneha said: "Sir, this is a technical problem and not one at our end”. She pointed out that the system failures are primarily affecting accounts with missing online registration data, stating, "Many of these customers who are facing the problem, are the ones whose e-KYC (electronic- know your customer) procedure and online registration process has not been completed."
The ongoing gas crisis has also sparked political protests, with members of the Delhi Congress arriving at the Kidwai Nagar West agency to demonstrate against the shortages.
Addressing off-camera reports from residents who claim that agencies are illegally selling cylinders at highly inflated prices, Jitesh Varma, President of the Sarojini Nagar Block Congress Committee, confirmed the allegations. "Of course, people are selling 1 kg of LPG gas for about Rs. 400-500," Varma stated. He emphasized the heavy toll the crisis is taking on laborers and the working class, noting that many have been unable to cook for days. "People are literally crying... The government has made the people miserable," he added.
When asked if his criticism was driven by political bias, Varma insisted he was speaking as an ordinary citizen and a teacher. He pointed out that the public is facing multiple hardships, pivoting to highlight a severe employment crisis where graduates are struggling to clear exam cut-offs and secure jobs despite studying hard.
See Also: Who Is Michel Danino? The Professor Disassociated by the Supreme Court Over the NCERT Class 8 Chapter ‘Corruption in the Judiciary’
The reporter also challenged Varma on the Congress party's poor electoral performance in Delhi over the past 15 years, noting the ruling party's strong voter support and criticisms of a weak opposition.
In response, Varma defended his party's popularity and blamed their electoral defeats on a compromised system. He alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is compromised and claimed that "vote theft" is the real issue, arguing that Congress would win if elections returned to paper ballots. While acknowledging that the previous UPA government had its own flaws, Varma maintained that the current government must still be held accountable and criticized for the ongoing crises.
As the LPG crisis deepens, the gap between government assurances and the experiences of citizens on the ground continues to raise concerns. While the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has announced measures such as increased refinery production, prioritising domestic supply, and enforcing a 25-day inter-booking period, many households are still struggling to secure timely refills.
With technical glitches in booking systems, allegations of black-market sales, and long waiting periods at gas agencies, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether the government’s emergency measures can stabilise supplies. For now, residents in several parts of New Delhi and beyond remain uncertain about when their next LPG cylinder will arrive, highlighting the urgent need for faster distribution and stronger oversight during the ongoing supply disruption.
Suggested Reading: