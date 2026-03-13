War Reaches Kitchens: Long Waits, Booking Failures and Black Market Sales Leave Delhi Households Struggling for Cooking Gas

Residents Not Able To Procure LPG Cylinders Despite Government Assurances

The crisis is leaving vulnerable households struggling to secure basic cooking necessities. One local woman (who did not wish to be named), a widow in her 50s living with her son, reported that she has been completely unable to even book a new cylinder for over a month.

Even when the booking system appears to work, residents are left empty-handed. A homemaker in her 30s shared that she successfully booked her refill on March 5, 2026. She completed the purchase on her phone, received her Distributor Sales Point (DSP) number, and was even handed a physical receipt at the agency. However, she still has no gas and has been forced to rely on a neighbor's stove for the past three days.

"If my cylinder was booked, DSP number provided and a receipt given, where did my LPG cylinder go?" she asked, questioning why the agency could not hand over the cylinder she had already secured on paper. Some other local residents also said that they had booked their cylinders at least a week ago, and had paid the cost for procuring it. However, they did not receive it at their homes, and neither are they being provided it here.

For others, the shortage means hours of waiting with no guarantee of success. Local resident Bobby Singh, who is in his 40s, was turned away on March 11, 2026, due to a lack of supply and instructed to return the next day at noon. Despite arriving exactly as told, Singh found himself waiting for hours with no sign of his promised refill. Local residents also said that cylinders are being sold at expensive rates in the black market. People are purchasing 14.2 kg cylinders at a price of ₹2,500 - ₹3,000 from unauthorised distributors or sellers.