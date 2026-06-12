Three Indian Seafarers Reported Missing Earlier After US Attack on Vessel off the Coast of the Gulf of Oman Confirmed Dead

THE US MILITARY has launched attacks on three vessels so far — the Jalveer tanker, the Settebello tanker, and the MT Marivex tanker for allegedly violating the ongoing US blockade against Iran. According to reports, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed that the three Indian crew members who went missing following the attack on the Settebello off the coast of the Gulf of Oman on June 10, 2026, had been confirmed dead.

The Palau-flagged oil tanker had 24 Indian nationals aboard, of whom 21 were rescued. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) had previously stated that the tankers were disabled after repeated warnings not to violate Washington's blockade against Iran, imposed after Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil passes.

Sonowal took to X to confirm that the three Indian seafarers who had earlier been reported missing had been confirmed dead after their bodies were located.

Calling the attack "tragic", he wrote, "This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The Modi government stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin." He further added, "I have directed officials to ensure the immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and the swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites."

See Also: Trump Bombs Iran for Second Night After Complaining Talks Have ‘Taken Too Long’

Who Were the Three Indian Seafarers On Board the Settebello?

The BBC reported that the attacked vessel, Settebello, was owned by the Indian company Aqua Aurora Shipping Lines and was reportedly travelling from China's Lianyungang Port to the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah Port with 28 crew members on board. The vessel was carrying 24 Indian crew members and four foreign nationals.

The three Indians who were killed in the attack have been identified as Chief Engineer Patnala Suresh, Engine Fitter Shivanand Charasiya, and Deck Cadet Aditya Sharma. Suresh's spouse, Bhargavi, was informed that her husband was missing following the US attack on the Settebello on June 10, 2026.

As per an exclusive report by The Indian Express, Aditya Sharma had contacted his father, hinting at the difficult situation they were in.

His father, Rajesh Sharma, stated that they contacted each other every day through WhatsApp calls. "On a WhatsApp call on Sunday, he told me that they had received at least two warnings from the US Navy in the past fortnight and that the ship was still trying to push towards the Strait of Hormuz," he said. He reassured his worried father that, when another ship in the same vicinity was attacked, "all the crew members aboard that ship were safely rescued."

Aditya Sharma was 23 years old and hailed from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh.

Following the attack on the Settebello, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly condemned the attack and called for an "immediate de-escalation of tensions and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region." Reports of the deaths of the three Indian seafarers come ahead of the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) Summit, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold talks with US President Donald Trump.

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