Russia shells Ukrainian School Dozens Feared Dead

Dozens of Ukrainians were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb leveled a school sheltering about 90 people in eastern Ukraine.

The governor of the disputed Luhansk province where intense fighting has raged for weeks between Russian and Ukrainian forces said 30 people were rescued at the site in Bilohorivka but that the others in the school probably did not survive.

"Most likely, all 60 people who remain under the rubble are now dead," Governor Serhiy Haidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app. He said Russian shelling also killed two boys, ages 11 and 14, in the nearby town of Pryvillia.

The latest shelling in the Donbas region came as Russia relentlessly pushed to show some battleground success in eastern Ukraine ahead of its Victory Day holiday on Monday commemorating its defeat of Nazi Germany in the European theater of World War II.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told CNN’s “State of the Union” show that Russia has “nothing to celebrate” with its invasion of Ukraine and has “only succeeded in isolating itself” in the world community.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise visit to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and then reopened the Canadian embassy in the embattled capital.

Top U.S. diplomats, including acting Ambassador Kristina Kvien, also returned to Kyiv as the United States prepares to soon reopen its embassy there.

While still launching missile attacks throughout Ukraine, Moscow has in recent weeks concentrated its offensive in the Donbas after failing to topple the Ukrainian government and capture Kyiv. Russian forces control much of the eastern port city of Mariupol, except for a sprawling steel mill where as many as 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are still believed to be holding out and refusing to surrender.

All the remaining women, children, and older civilians who had been sheltering with Ukrainian fighters in the Azovstal plant were evacuated Saturday.