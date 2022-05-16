Joining NATO would be a mistake, Putin warns

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Finnish counterpart that it would be a “mistake” for Finland to join NATO, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

The two leaders spoke by phone on Saturday as U.S. Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell led a delegation of Republican senators on a visit to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the visit was a powerful signal of bipartisan American support for Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian presidential administration.

Meanwhile, Russian troops began withdrawing from the heavily contested northeastern city of Kharkiv after weeks of shelling. The Ukrainian military said Russian troops are pulling back from Ukraine’s second-largest city and are focusing on protecting supply routes while launching attacks in the eastern Donetsk region to “deplete Ukrainian forces and destroy fortifications.”

Ukraine “appears to have won the Battle of Kharkiv,” the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said.

Phone call

The call between Finland President Sauli Niinisto and Putin about the Scandanavian country’s desire to join NATO was initiated by Finland, according to a statement released by Niinisto’s office.

"The conversation was straightforward and it was conducted without aggravations. Avoiding tensions was considered important," Niinisto was quoted as saying in a statement by his office.

A Kremlin statement released after the call said Putin told Niinisto that abandoning Finland’s policy of neutrality would harm Russian-Finnish relations.

Niinisto and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Thursday that they want the country to join NATO "without delay," a move that would be a major policy shift for the traditionally neutral country in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Putin stressed that the end of the traditional policy of military neutrality would be a mistake since there is no threat to Finland's security," the Kremlin statement said.

Sweden, another traditionally neutral Scandinavian country, is also expected to ask to join NATO in the coming days.

The possible expansion of NATO will be a focus of talks Saturday, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Berlin for an informal NATO foreign ministerial meeting.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday his country does not support Finland and Sweden joining NATO, citing their support of what Turkey considers terrorist organizations, such as Kurdish militant groups.

"We are following developments concerning Sweden and Finland, but we are not of a favorable opinion," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul. Any NATO enlargement requires the unanimous consent of the existing members.