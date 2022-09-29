China Update: US promises Pacific island nations a big boost in economic aid to counter China

The new aid package requires approval from Congress and includes a previously flagged $600 million of economic assistance tied to a U.S. tuna treaty with Pacific nations that gives fishing rights to American vessels, according to a document released by the White House.

On top of plans to expand the U.S. diplomatic presence in the Pacific, the U.S. said that USAID will establish a regional mission in Fiji by September next year. Another development agency, Peace Corps, will return to the region, starting with Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, and Vanuatu.

The U.S. government simultaneously released a Pacific strategy document that echoes many of the issues Pacific nations have called attention to, including the threat of rising sea levels and illegal fishing.

The summit is meant to show a deeper U.S. commitment to a vast and economically lagging region, which over the past two decades has increasingly turned to China to meet its development needs, officials and analysts said.

Concerns in Washington about China’s influence in the region were amplified after Beijing inked a security pact with the Solomons Islands five months ago.