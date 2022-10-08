Tortures & Ill-treatments, UN Reports Severe War Crimes in Russian-Occupied Areas of Ukraine

U.N. human rights monitors say freedom of expression, assembly and other civil and political rights are constrained in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, including Crimea. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has submitted its latest report on the situation in Ukraine to the U.N. Human Rights Council.

Since its last update in July, U.N. monitors report a dramatic escalation in the war in Ukraine. They document continued widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure, and report civilian casualties caused by Russian attacks in populated areas using explosive weapons. Russia has denied targeting civilians.

U.N. monitors say reports of torture and ill-treatment, and of enforced disappearance of both civilians and prisoners of war continue. They add that some human rights violations could amount to war crimes.

The report finds civilians continue to bear the brunt of hostilities. It documents 6,114 civilians killed, and more than 9,000 injured. However, it notes the real figures are likely to be considerably higher.

Christian Salazar Volkmann, director of Field Operations and Technical Cooperation Division, says U.N. monitors report the rights to freedom of opinion, expression, and peaceful assembly have been restricted in territory occupied by the Russian Federation or controlled by Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups.