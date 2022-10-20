Russia-Ukraine War: Electricity usage restricted in Ukraine amidst Russian 'terror' strikes

Ukraine on October 20 began restricting electricity consumption for the first time since the start of Russia's invasion as the country sustained serious damage to its infrastructure following waves of Russian air strikes targeting its electricity grid ahead of the onset of winter.

Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian civilian and infrastructure facilities in Ukraine since October 10, mainly using kamikaze drones that Ukraine and its Western allies say are Iranian-made. Moscow and Tehran have denied the accusations.

The supply restriction started at 7 a.m. local time and is due to last until 11 p.m., with grid operator Ukrenergo urging Ukrainians "to charge everything" before the start of the cuts, warning temporary blackouts were possible if people did not reduce their use of electricity.

"We do not exclude that with the onset of cold weather we will be asking for your help even more frequently," Ukrenergo said, referring to the restriction that is limited to October 20.

Ukrenergo called on Ukrainians to stock up with water and make sure they have "warm socks and blankets and hugs for family and friends."

The company urged people to make sure they have charged mobile phones, power banks, flashlights, and batteries.