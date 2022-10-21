War

Russia-Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin inspects training of newly mobilized forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin inspected the training of the newly drafted personnel who will participate in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Vladimir Putin has also appointed General Sergey Surovikin aka 'General Armageddon' as the commander of the 'Special Military Operation' in Ukraine.
NewsGram Desk

Military units and the newly mobilized forces were conducting joint combat training in preparation for missions during the special military operation, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

Putin watched practical exercises of the trainees to sharpen their tactical, firing, engineering, and medical skills at the Western Military District training ground in the Ryazan region, the statement said.

On September 21, Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization in the country. (KB/IANS)

kyiv
Moscow
Russia-Ukraine War
Zaporizhzhya
Kherson
Luhansk
Donetsk
Dniper
UkraineWar
UkraineRussiaWar
Holodomor

