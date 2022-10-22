Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian energy infrastructure attacked; Russia-backed officials urge citizens to evacuate Kherson

Critical infrastructure across Ukraine was pounded by more than a dozen Russian missiles on October 22, the Ukrainian Air Force said, while Kyiv's air defense shot down several missiles above the Ukrainian capital.

In the face of continued Russian strikes, Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba again urged Ukraine's Western allies to speed up the delivery of modern air defense systems.

"We intercepted some, others hit the targets. Air defense saves lives. In the capitals [of the West], there should not be a single minute of delay in the decision regarding air defense systems for Ukraine," Kuleba said.

Local officials said power stations were hit in the regions of Odesa, Kirovohrad, and Lutsk, while other regions reported problems with electricity.

"Another rocket attack from terrorists who are fighting against civilian infrastructure and people," the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on the Telegram app.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air defense shot down several rockets that were flying in the direction of the capital.

"Several rockets flying towards Kyiv were shot down in the region by air defense forces. Thanks to our defenders!" Klitschko said, while local police chief Andriy Nyebytov posted a photograph of a column of smoke rising from a forest where he said the missile debris had landed.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told a government meeting that from October 10 to October 20, Russian strikes damaged more than 400 facilities in 16 regions of Ukraine, including dozens of energy installations.